LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Essex Police donald trump elon musk love island 2025 Jannik Sinner european union Australia troops Audi drunk driver Delhi Essex Police donald trump elon musk love island 2025 Jannik Sinner european union Australia troops Audi drunk driver Delhi Essex Police donald trump elon musk love island 2025 Jannik Sinner european union Australia troops Audi drunk driver Delhi Essex Police donald trump elon musk love island 2025 Jannik Sinner european union Australia troops Audi drunk driver Delhi
Live TV
TRENDING |
Essex Police donald trump elon musk love island 2025 Jannik Sinner european union Australia troops Audi drunk driver Delhi Essex Police donald trump elon musk love island 2025 Jannik Sinner european union Australia troops Audi drunk driver Delhi Essex Police donald trump elon musk love island 2025 Jannik Sinner european union Australia troops Audi drunk driver Delhi Essex Police donald trump elon musk love island 2025 Jannik Sinner european union Australia troops Audi drunk driver Delhi
Home > Space and Science > Shubhanshu Shukla and Axiom-4 Crew Set To Begin Return From ISS Today At 4:40 PM IST: All About The Re-entry Procedure

Shubhanshu Shukla and Axiom-4 Crew Set To Begin Return From ISS Today At 4:40 PM IST: All About The Re-entry Procedure

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla and the Axiom-4 crew will undock from the ISS today at 4:30 PM IST. The splashdown is set for Tuesday off California's coast. Shukla, the first Indian on the ISS, spent 18 days in space. The ₹550 crore mission is expected to aid ISRO’s Gaganyaan programme, India’s upcoming human spaceflight mission.

Shubhanshu Shukla and Axiom-4 crew to undock from the ISS today at 430 PM IST, with splashdown off California expected on Tuesday. The mission supports India’s Gaganyaan spaceflight goals.

Published By: Lavanya R
Last Updated: July 14, 2025 09:22:50 IST

The four-member Axiom‑4 (Ax‑4) crew, including Indian astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu “Shux” Shukla, successfully undocked from the International Space Station (ISS) on Monday at around 4:30 PM IST, marking the start of their journey back to Earth. Per Union Minister Jitendra Singh, the splashdown is scheduled off the California coast at 3:30 PM IST on Tuesday.

Comprising Commander Peggy Whitson, Pilot Shukla, and Mission Specialists Slawosz “Suave” Uznanski-Wisniewski and Tibor Kapu, the crew spent 18 days aboard the ISS following their launch from Florida on June 25 and docking on June 26. Their time in orbit included witnessing a breathtaking 16 sunrises and sunsets daily as the ISS orbited Earth at 28,000 km/h, sitting roughly 400 km above the ground.

Re‑entry Procedure Explained

After undocking, the spacecraft will perform a series of departure and phasing burns to align with the correct trajectory for re-entry. At about 350 km altitude, the service module will detach, and the crew capsule will fire its deorbit burn, slowing down enough to enter the atmosphere.

During re-entry, the capsule’s nosecone closes and points its heat shield toward Earth, enduring temperatures up to 1,600 °C and strong G-forces. Once at 5.5 km, two drogue parachutes deploy to stabilize it; at 1.8 km, four main parachutes slow the descent for a safe splashdown.

SpaceX recovery teams will secure the capsule, assess safety, open the hatch, and begin medical checks. The astronauts will enter a 7-day rehabilitation regime to adjust back to life under Earth gravity.

Emotional Farewell and India Tribute

The crew held a touching farewell ceremony on the ISS Sunday. Shukla echoed the words of pioneer Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma, asserting, “India still looks ‘Saare Jahan Se Achha’ from space.” He added, in Hindi, “Aaj ka Bharat mahatvakankshi, nirdar, confident aur garv se purn dikhta hai,” meaning India appears ambitious, fearless, confident, and proud. He ended with a heartfelt, “Jaldi hi dharti pe mulaqat karte hai,” or “we will meet on Earth soon.”

Significance for India’s Gaganyaan Mission

This mission is more than a milestone it serves as a vital trial ahead of ISRO’s Gaganyaan programme, slated for 2027. The ₹550 crore investment to send Shukla to the ISS will greatly aid India in refining human spaceflight systems and protocols.

ALSO READ: Biggest Piece of Mars on Earth Is Going Up for Auction – 10 Points

Tags: Indian astronaut ShuklaShubhanshu Shukla ISS return

More News

Gold Price Today: The Safe Asset Is Back In The Spotlight- Should You Be Buying Now? Check Rates In Your City Now
IIM Calcutta Rape Case: Investigation Hits Standstill After Survivor Stops Cooperating
Ozzy Osbourne’s Daughter Kelly Osbourne Slams Suicide Pact And “Sick” Rumours Days After His Final Concert: He’s Not Dying!
On This Day: A Decade Ago, Lewis Hamilton Was Cancelled For Dress Code Error At Wimbledon
Drone Technology Lab Inaugurated At RJIT Tekanpur
Global Giant Jane Street Returns To Indian Markets, Clearing Rs 4,843.5 Cr SEBI Dues
Haryana’s Nuh On High Alert Before Braj Mandal Yatra: Internet Suspended, School Closures Imposed
London Plane Crash Caught On Cam: Scary Visuals Of Massive Blast, Fire and Smoke
Shubhanshu Shukla and Axiom-4 Crew Set To Begin Return From ISS Today At 4:40 PM IST: All About The Re-entry Procedure
Stock Market Today: Sensex And Nifty Open Lower As Indian Share Bazaar Remains Cautious But Calm

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?