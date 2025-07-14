Shubhanshu Shukla and Axiom-4 Crew Set To Begin Return From ISS Today At 4:40 PM IST: All About The Re-entry Procedure

The four-member Axiom‑4 (Ax‑4) crew, including Indian astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu “Shux” Shukla, successfully undocked from the International Space Station (ISS) on Monday at around 4:30 PM IST, marking the start of their journey back to Earth. Per Union Minister Jitendra Singh, the splashdown is scheduled off the California coast at 3:30 PM IST on Tuesday.

Comprising Commander Peggy Whitson, Pilot Shukla, and Mission Specialists Slawosz “Suave” Uznanski-Wisniewski and Tibor Kapu, the crew spent 18 days aboard the ISS following their launch from Florida on June 25 and docking on June 26. Their time in orbit included witnessing a breathtaking 16 sunrises and sunsets daily as the ISS orbited Earth at 28,000 km/h, sitting roughly 400 km above the ground.

Re‑entry Procedure Explained

After undocking, the spacecraft will perform a series of departure and phasing burns to align with the correct trajectory for re-entry. At about 350 km altitude, the service module will detach, and the crew capsule will fire its deorbit burn, slowing down enough to enter the atmosphere.

During re-entry, the capsule’s nosecone closes and points its heat shield toward Earth, enduring temperatures up to 1,600 °C and strong G-forces. Once at 5.5 km, two drogue parachutes deploy to stabilize it; at 1.8 km, four main parachutes slow the descent for a safe splashdown.

SpaceX recovery teams will secure the capsule, assess safety, open the hatch, and begin medical checks. The astronauts will enter a 7-day rehabilitation regime to adjust back to life under Earth gravity.

Emotional Farewell and India Tribute

The crew held a touching farewell ceremony on the ISS Sunday. Shukla echoed the words of pioneer Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma, asserting, “India still looks ‘Saare Jahan Se Achha’ from space.” He added, in Hindi, “Aaj ka Bharat mahatvakankshi, nirdar, confident aur garv se purn dikhta hai,” meaning India appears ambitious, fearless, confident, and proud. He ended with a heartfelt, “Jaldi hi dharti pe mulaqat karte hai,” or “we will meet on Earth soon.”

Significance for India’s Gaganyaan Mission

This mission is more than a milestone it serves as a vital trial ahead of ISRO’s Gaganyaan programme, slated for 2027. The ₹550 crore investment to send Shukla to the ISS will greatly aid India in refining human spaceflight systems and protocols.

ALSO READ: Biggest Piece of Mars on Earth Is Going Up for Auction – 10 Points