LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Space and Science > What Is Project Astronaut? Launched By Axiom Space, All You Need To Know

What Is Project Astronaut? Launched By Axiom Space, All You Need To Know

Axiom Space has launched Project Astronaut, a new initiative to combine human performance science with astronaut training. Portuguese physiologist Emiliano Ventura becomes the program’s first participant. The six-month training includes reduced gravity flights, centrifuge runs, altitude chamber tests, underwater escape exercises, and high-performance jet flights.

What Is Project Astronaut? Launched By Axiom Space, All You Need To Know

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: September 30, 2025 14:55:37 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

What Is Project Astronaut? Launched By Axiom Space, All You Need To Know

Axiom Space has launched Project Astronaut, its new initiative to advance astronaut training by integrating human performance science. The program selected Portuguese physiologist Emiliano Ventura as its first participant. Announced at the 2025 International Astronautical Congress in Sydney, the initiative aims to blend traditional spaceflight training with elite athlete performance methods. Ventura will undergo a six-month intensive program, combining standard astronaut skills with physiological optimisation techniques. This approach sets a new benchmark for commercial space missions, enhancing understanding of how the human body adapts to microgravity. Project Astronaut reflects Axiom’s commitment to innovation in space exploration.

Project Astronaut: Training for the Future

Project Astronaut introduces a unique training regime that combines conventional astronaut preparation with human performance science. Ventura will experience reduced gravity flights, centrifuge runs, altitude chamber tests, and underwater escape exercises. The program also includes high-performance jet flights, expeditionary field exercises, biomedical assessments, and spacesuit handling. By integrating performance science with traditional skills, the program aims to provide insights into physiological responses before, during, and after space missions. Project Astronaut seeks to improve astronaut readiness for both professional and commercial spaceflights. Axiom Space envisions this initiative as a model for future astronaut training worldwide.

Emiliano Ventura’s Path to Space

Emiliano Ventura brings two decades of experience in training elite athletes to the field of astronautics. He has previously supported astronauts in physical recovery and resilience programs before and after missions aboard the International Space Station. Ventura will now apply his expertise in human performance to the Project Astronaut program, aiming to make space missions more sustainable for the human body. He said, “This program not only advances scientific research but also inspires the people of Portugal and the global community to engage with the future of space exploration.” Ventura’s participation highlights the merging of physiology and astronautics.

Global Implications of Project Astronaut

Axiom Space’s Chief Astronaut Michael Lopez-Alegria emphasised that Project Astronaut demonstrates the company’s commitment to enhancing astronaut training. Veteran astronauts Peggy Whitson, Koichi Wakata, and Lopez-Alegria will guide Ventura through training exercises. The program combines operational readiness with applied performance science, producing valuable data for both commercial and international space missions. Project Astronaut not only supports Axiom’s commercial spaceflight goals but also contributes to global research on human adaptation to space. By blending experience and innovation, the initiative sets a new standard for preparing astronauts for the challenges of microgravity and long-duration space exploration.

Must Read: Gemini AI prompts To Make Best Kanya Pujan And Navratri Wishes

First published on: Sep 30, 2025 2:55 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Axiom SpaceProject Astronaut

RELATED News

Auroras Detected on Brown Dwarf SIMP-0136, Heating Its Atmosphere by 250°C
Emergency nurses, doctors found to triage more precisely than AI
When Is Harvest Moon 2025? Check Supermoon Date, Peak Time And Visibility In India
Study: Eating fruit could slash effects of air pollution on the lungs
Junk Food Addiction Rising Among Older Adults, Study Warns

LATEST NEWS

Bomb Explosion In Munich Suspends Oktoberfest Festival
Tata Capital IPO: How It’s Different From Jio Financial Rs.15,000 Crore Power Play, Are You Ready To Invest?
Jitendra Vaswani’s BloggersIdeas launches AI Automation services to help businesses scale smarter
No Leadership Change: ‘I Will Serve Full Five-Year Term As Karnataka CM’, Siddaramaiah Declares
Sixers and Kicks train in Abu Dhabi ahead of pre-season matchups
Consortium Gifts Celebrates the Spirit of 2025 Diwali Gifting with ‘Aap Aur Aapke Apne’
Roadies’ Milind Chandwani Ties The Knot With Balika Vadhu Star Avika Gor, Love Story Unveiled!
Spooked by AI, Bollywood stars drag Google into fight for 'personality rights'
‘Arrange Sex Partner For Dubai Sheikh’: Shocking WhatsApp Chats Of Delhi Godman Chaitanyananda Leaked
Massive Ganja Bust In Vijayawada: DRI Seizes Rs.2.6 Crore Worth, Mastermind Arrested Near Salem
What Is Project Astronaut? Launched By Axiom Space, All You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

What Is Project Astronaut? Launched By Axiom Space, All You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

What Is Project Astronaut? Launched By Axiom Space, All You Need To Know
What Is Project Astronaut? Launched By Axiom Space, All You Need To Know
What Is Project Astronaut? Launched By Axiom Space, All You Need To Know
What Is Project Astronaut? Launched By Axiom Space, All You Need To Know

QUICK LINKS