What Is Project Astronaut? Launched By Axiom Space, All You Need To Know

Axiom Space has launched Project Astronaut, its new initiative to advance astronaut training by integrating human performance science. The program selected Portuguese physiologist Emiliano Ventura as its first participant. Announced at the 2025 International Astronautical Congress in Sydney, the initiative aims to blend traditional spaceflight training with elite athlete performance methods. Ventura will undergo a six-month intensive program, combining standard astronaut skills with physiological optimisation techniques. This approach sets a new benchmark for commercial space missions, enhancing understanding of how the human body adapts to microgravity. Project Astronaut reflects Axiom’s commitment to innovation in space exploration.

Project Astronaut: Training for the Future

Project Astronaut introduces a unique training regime that combines conventional astronaut preparation with human performance science. Ventura will experience reduced gravity flights, centrifuge runs, altitude chamber tests, and underwater escape exercises. The program also includes high-performance jet flights, expeditionary field exercises, biomedical assessments, and spacesuit handling. By integrating performance science with traditional skills, the program aims to provide insights into physiological responses before, during, and after space missions. Project Astronaut seeks to improve astronaut readiness for both professional and commercial spaceflights. Axiom Space envisions this initiative as a model for future astronaut training worldwide.

Emiliano Ventura’s Path to Space

Emiliano Ventura brings two decades of experience in training elite athletes to the field of astronautics. He has previously supported astronauts in physical recovery and resilience programs before and after missions aboard the International Space Station. Ventura will now apply his expertise in human performance to the Project Astronaut program, aiming to make space missions more sustainable for the human body. He said, “This program not only advances scientific research but also inspires the people of Portugal and the global community to engage with the future of space exploration.” Ventura’s participation highlights the merging of physiology and astronautics.

Global Implications of Project Astronaut

Axiom Space’s Chief Astronaut Michael Lopez-Alegria emphasised that Project Astronaut demonstrates the company’s commitment to enhancing astronaut training. Veteran astronauts Peggy Whitson, Koichi Wakata, and Lopez-Alegria will guide Ventura through training exercises. The program combines operational readiness with applied performance science, producing valuable data for both commercial and international space missions. Project Astronaut not only supports Axiom’s commercial spaceflight goals but also contributes to global research on human adaptation to space. By blending experience and innovation, the initiative sets a new standard for preparing astronauts for the challenges of microgravity and long-duration space exploration.

