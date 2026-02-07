India created history after winning the U19 World Cup 2026 in Harare on Friday. The side defeated England in the final of the tournament and won the World Cup for the sixth time. Captain Ayush Mhatre in a viral video, credited pene Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for his exceptional batting performance.

After winning the toss, India batted first and posted a mammoth 411/9 in 50 overs. Vaibhav struck 175 off 80 deliveries while skipper Ayush Mhtare scored 53 off 51. A late surge from Kanishk Chouhan helped India put up a big total.

Later, India picked up wickets at crucial junctures and reduced USA to 177/7.

Caleb Falconer notched up a hundred but his efforts went in vain as England were bowled out for 311 to lose the match by 100 runs.

“Can’t express my feeling, but it’s a memorable moment for us in cricketing journey. (did they achieve everything they set out to achieve?) Yeah, the boys have played very well and what we have set the goals, they executed very well. And they played as a natural game. So, yeah, I’m really happy. (on Sooryavanshi) Yeah, he just keep at it. We have no words for him, what an innings he played. But yeah, we know he’s a fabulous batsman. So he has showed in this match what he can do. So, yeah, we are happy that we just carry forward the legacy that Rohit Sharma also has won the World Cup, Harmanpreet also and now we. So we are happy to carry forward the legacy,” Ayush Mhatre said after the match.

