Home > Sports > Abhishek Nayar Appointed KKR Head Coach Ahead Of IPL 2026

Abhishek Nayar Appointed KKR Head Coach Ahead Of IPL 2026

Kolkata Knight Riders have made the decision to take on Abhishek Nayar as the head coach of IPL 2026, thus replacing Chandrakant Pandit who has been in the position for three years. The team's long standing relationship with KKR and Nayar's good communication with the players will be counted on to provide the franchise with new energy and a new direction.

(Image Credit: KKR official website)
(Image Credit: KKR official website)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: October 30, 2025 17:59:46 IST

Abhishek Nayar Appointed KKR Head Coach Ahead Of IPL 2026

KKR has appointed Abhishek Nayar as the new head coach for IPL 2026, succeeding Chandrakant Pandit who was in the role for three seasons. Nayar, who is 42 years of age, has been with the franchise since the 2018 season and has formed a strong bond of love among the players in the dressing room due to his history of being the primary contact to resident players.

Abhishek Nayar Appointed KKR Head Coach Ahead Of IPL 2026

The appointment of Nayar is based on the disappointing performance of KKR during the 2025 season. KKR finished in last place and only won five matches out of 14 games. KKR CEO Venky Mysore stated, ‘What Nayar has demonstrated is a very good understanding of the game and very good rapport with the players’, and ‘That confirmed him as the best option to take KKR to its next chapter.’ Nayar was mostly coaching with a national team previously and KKR is taking a more long term approach with Nayar as part of their coaching staff. The coaching staff views Nayar’s success in his behind the scenes player by player development, especially being a valuable asset for the comeback of KKR.

What This Means To KKR 

The appointment of Abhishek Nayar as the main coach is the most important thing for KKR in the company’s way to getting stable and changing. Nayar’s analytical perspective and the way he acted like a mentor helped many KKR players achieve success in their domestic careers, among them were Shreyas Iyer and Rinku Singh. Besides, the Nayar’s experience of playing, coaching, and developing talents at the franchise level makes him a person with the right qualifications for a role of this magnitude. 

Also Read: India vs South Africa Test In Guwahati Makes History With New Chapter In Test Cricket, First To..

First published on: Oct 30, 2025 5:59 PM IST
QUICK LINKS