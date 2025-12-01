Abhishek Sharma Net Worth: How Much Does Young Indian Cricketer Earn? Know All About His Salary, BCCI Contract, Endorsements, And Luxurious Lifestyle

Abhishek Sharma, India’s explosive left-handed batter, has seen a rapid rise both on and off the field. By 2025, the young cricketer has built an estimated net worth of Rs 12 crore to Rs 15 crore, making him one of the youngest millionaires in Indian cricket, according to Zee News.

Abhishek Sharma has been one of the most exciting talents in the Indian Premier League. His aggressive batting style and consistent performances have made him a key player. In the IPL 2025 season, he was retained by the franchise for a massive Rs 14 crore. This marked a big jump from his earlier contracts and forms a major part of his income.

Apart from the IPL, Abhishek also earns from his BCCI central contract. He is currently placed in the Grade C category, which adds around Rs 1 crore per year to his income. He also receives match fees and performance bonuses whenever he represents India in international matches.

With his growing popularity, brands have also started partnering with him. Abhishek’s endorsement earnings are estimated at Rs 6 lakh to Rs 8 lakh annually. Experts say this amount will increase further as his fan base continues to grow and he becomes a bigger star in Indian cricket.

Despite his rising fame, Abhishek leads a modest yet stylish lifestyle. He owns a luxurious house in Punjab where he lives with his family. He is also passionate about cars. His social media often highlights his interest in fashion, travel, and fitness.

Reports also suggest that Abhishek has made smart financial decisions at a young age. He has invested in real estate and mutual funds, which have helped him secure long-term financial stability. Family guidance and disciplined money management have played an important role in this.

Abhishek’s performances in IPL 2025 and the Asia Cup 2025 have further increased his market value. Cricket analysts believe that if he maintains this form, his net worth could double in the next three years.

