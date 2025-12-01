Shubman Gill To Get Fit For T20I Series Vs South Africa? BIG UPDATE On India’s Test & ODI Skipper’s Rehab

India’s Test and ODI skipper Shubman Gill will start his rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence from December 1, according to a Times of India report. The right-handed batter had some physiotherapy sessions in Mumbai before taking a flight to Chandigarh to spend time with family.

Gill hasn’t really felt any discomfort in taking the flights and is expected to start batting in the nets in coming days under the watch of the medical team of BCCI.

“There are no red flags at the moment and he has taken multiple flights – Kolkata to Guwahati, Guwahati to Mumbai, Mumbai to Chandigarh and now Chandigarh to Bengaluru – without any discomfort. All efforts right now are aimed at having him back on the park but it will not be a rushed process,” said an official privy to developments.

“The moment he is 100% and feels ready for the grind, he will be back with the squad. He is an important all-format player and everyone wants him to be absolutely ready,” he further added.

The Indian captain injured his neck during the first innings of the first Test against South Africa in Kolkata and was ruled out of the match and the second Test as well. Gill travelled with the team for the second fixture but was not able to regain match fitness.

After being ruled out of the Test and the ODI series, Gill would now look to gain full fitness before the start of the T20I series that is scheduled to begin on December 9 in Cuttack.

The Men in Blue had a brilliant start to the ODI series after clinching a 17-run win against the Proteas in Ranchi. Virat Kohli struck a stunning hundred to help India post a massive 349/8 while batting first. While the hosts will look to take an unassailable lead in Raipur where the second ODI is scheduled to take place, South Africa will look to bounce back and make it all square.

