Home > Sports > BCCI Conducts Sudden Review Meeting With Gautam Gambhir And Ajit Agarkar Before 2nd ODI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has summoned Gautam Gambhir and Ajit Agarkar for an urgent meeting to discuss major topics related to team selection and strategy before the 2nd ODI match. After the questions raised by the recent performance and the making of decisions, the management of the board is looking for a clear and long term plan.

(Image Credit: ANI)
(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: December 1, 2025 10:30:50 IST

The BCCI has called for an urgent meeting with head coach Gautam Gambhir, chairman of selection committee Ajit Agarkar, and other high level executives just before the second ODI match in the India South Africa series. The sudden meeting looks to be the result of the board’s mounting worry over the team’s recent performances and the whole planning aspect concerning the team. 

What Is The BCCI Meeting About?

The board will hold a discussion on the so called ‘important matters’ concerning the team’s strategy and selection during the meeting. BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia and joint secretary Prabhtej Singh Bhatia are expected to be involved in the discussion, but it is still uncertain if the new president of the board will take part in the talks. According to the report, an official mentioned that the still unresolved problems regarding the loss to South Africa in the home Test series had made the necessity of getting things clear and organizing even more crucial. The BCCI most likely wants to develop a strong, long lasting plan as India is regarded as a major player not just for the upcoming bilateral series but also for the global competitions like the next T20 and ODI World Cups.

Is The Meeting About Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma?

The schedule of the meeting held on the match day signifies that the senior players are not going to participate in the talks directly. Nevertheless, it has brought up the issue of the management’s rapport with the senior players, mainly because of the recent performance change of the veterans such as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. If it is possible now to sort out the differences in strategy and communication between the board and selectors, a more united Indian team could result for the upcoming high pressure matches.

Also Read: BCCI Reacts To Buzz Around Virat Kohli’s Test Return After Ranchi Heroics

First published on: Dec 1, 2025 10:30 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Tags: bcciBCCI emergency meetingBCCI meetingGambhir Agarkar meetingGautam Gambhir Ajit Agarkarhome-hero-pos-5India vs South Africa

