Home > Sports > BCCI Reacts To Buzz Around Virat Kohli’s Test Return After Ranchi Heroics

BCCI Reacts To Buzz Around Virat Kohli's Test Return After Ranchi Heroics

BCCI, however, did not even consider the talk regarding the Test return of Virat Kohli after his amazing performance in Ranchi. The board declared the speculations as unnecessary and not grounded on any internal discussions.

BCCI Reacts To Buzz Around Virat Kohli’s Test Return After Ranchi Heroics (Image Credit: X)
BCCI Reacts To Buzz Around Virat Kohli’s Test Return After Ranchi Heroics (Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: December 1, 2025 08:16:51 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

BCCI Reacts To Buzz Around Virat Kohli’s Test Return After Ranchi Heroics

Board of Control For Cricket In India (BCCI) dismissed the speculations regarding the Test cricket comeback of Virat Kohli with a public announcement that was already expected. The whispers concerning Kohli’s return had become widespread again after his magnificent batting performance in Ranchi which had warmed the hearts of the fans throughout India.

What Did BCCI Say About Virat Kohli’s Test Return?

The media had reported that the board might possibly approach Kohli asking him to come out of retirement from Test cricket, however, Devajit Saikia, Secretary of BCCI, explained that no such talks have taken place and labelled the rumours as ungrounded. Once again during that match in Ranchi, Kohli proved himself to be a top class player by hitting a marvelous 135 runs off 120 balls which was the highlight of the first ODI against South Africa. Such patience and power combined led to India getting the most and finally having a 17 run win. Little wonder then that his performance fueled the discussion of his return especially considering the current problems in the Indian Test team.

What Did Virat Kohli Say About His Test Return?

Nevertheless, the BCCI and Kohli have both settled this matter. At the end of the match presentation, Kohli has stated, ‘I am just playing one form of the game,’ and that he would be sticking to the limited overs format of cricket.



The board which supported Kohli’s view reiterated that no steps have been taken to call him back for Test cricket and requested the fans as well as the media to avoid giving importance to the unverified rumors.

Also Read: Will Virat Kohli Never Return To Test Cricket? Star Batter Puts An End To All Rumours After Ranchi ODI

First published on: Dec 1, 2025 8:16 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: bcci, bcci virat kohli, Virat Kohli Ind vs sa odi, virat kohli rumours, Virat Kohli Test Return, Virat Kohli Test Return bcci

BCCI Reacts To Buzz Around Virat Kohli’s Test Return After Ranchi Heroics

QUICK LINKS