Will Virat Kohli Never Return To Test Cricket? Star Batter Puts An End To All Rumours After Ranchi ODI

Putting an end to weeks of intense speculation, Virat Kohli has made it unequivocally clear that his Test career is over for good. After powering India to a 17-run victory in the first ODI against South Africa with a magnificent 135-run knock, the former India captain confirmed that he will continue to play only One-Day Internationals, shutting down all rumours of a potential Test comeback.

Amid India’s back-to-back Test series losses, a 0–2 defeat to South Africa at home and a 0–3 whitewash in New Zealand earlier this year reports had emerged suggesting that the BCCI had approached Kohli and Rohit Sharma to reconsider their Test retirements. But speaking after the Ranchi match, Kohli delivered a definitive response.

When presenter Harsha Bhogle asked if he would remain committed to playing just one format, Kohli replied:

“Yes, and that’s how it’s always going to be. I’m just playing one form of the game.”

Rumours Finally Laid to Rest

Social media was buzzing all day with demands from fans urging Kohli to wear the Test whites again. However, Kohli’s statement ended any hope of a return to the format he dominated for 13 years, finishing with 123 Tests, 8,848 runs and 29 centuries.

The 37-year-old explained what keeps him motivated despite stepping away from Tests and T20Is:

“If you’ve played 300-odd games, you know when the reflexes and physical ability are there to bat long. As long as you’re hitting the ball well, it’s about being physically fit, mentally ready and excited.”







A Special Knock in Ranchi

India posted a strong 349/8, courtesy of Kohli’s 135 off 120 balls a vintage innings filled with 11 fours and seven sixes. He surpassed Sachin Tendulkar for the most hundreds by a batter in a single format, recording his 52nd ODI century and 83rd international ton overall.

Kohli’s partnership of 136 runs with Rohit Sharma set the tone, as the duo “turned back the clock” and punctured South Africa’s attack. India now lead the three-match ODI series 1-0.

BCCI Denies Talks of Test Return

Earlier this week, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia dismissed claims that the board had urged Kohli and Rohit to reconsider their Test retirements, confirming that no such conversation took place.

Kohli announced his retirement from Tests in May before the England tour, leaving Indian cricket without one of its most successful Test leaders.

