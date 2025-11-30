LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND vs SA: India Survive Corbin Bosch Scare To Seal 17-Run Win In Opening ODI, Men In Blue Lead Series 1-0

India survived a late scare from Corbin Bosch to beat South Africa by 17 runs in the 1st ODI in Ranchi, taking a 1-0 lead in the series. Virat Kohli’s 52nd ODI hundred powered India to 349/8 before South Africa were bowled out for 332 in 49.2 overs.

An ecstatic Team India celebrates after defeating South Africa by 17 runs. (Photo: X/@SunRisers)
An ecstatic Team India celebrates after defeating South Africa by 17 runs. (Photo: X/@SunRisers)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: November 30, 2025 22:16:23 IST

Team India held their nerve in a high-scoring thriller to defeat South Africa by 17 runs in the first ODI at the JSCA International Stadium, Ranchi, taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Despite a strong late fightback led by Corbin Bosch, the visitors were bowled out for 332 in 49.2 overs while chasing India’s imposing 349/8.

The match went down to the wire as Bosch launched a fierce counter-attack in the death overs, smashing boundaries at will and threatening to snatch victory from India’s grasp. However, his dismissal in the final over ended South Africa’s hopes, handing the hosts a hard-fought win.

Kohli’s 52nd ODI Century, Rohit’s Viral Celebration

Earlier, India posted a dominant total, powered by Virat Kohli’s magnificent 135 his 52nd ODI hundred and supported by captain Rohit Sharma’s 57. The pair stitched a crucial 136-run stand for the second wicket, steering India to a strong platform.

Kohli reached his century with a stylish boundary off Marco Jansen, prompting a passionate reaction from Rohit Sharma in the dressing room. The video of Rohit cheering, clapping, and firing up in celebration quickly went viral across social media, winning the hearts of cricket fans.

KL Rahul (60 off 56) and the lower order added valuable runs late in the innings, pushing India close to the 350-run mark.

Bosch Fights Alone as Indian Bowlers Hold Their Nerve

South Africa’s chase saw promising starts, but regular wickets kept them under pressure. When the equation tightened, Corbin Bosch launched a stunning assault, playing fearless cricket and bringing the target within striking distance.

However, India’s attack, led by Kuldeep Yadav (4/68) and Harshit Rana (3 wickets), delivered under pressure, striking at crucial moments to turn the game in India’s favour.

Series Situation

With India securing the win by 17 runs, they now lead the three-match ODI series 1-0. The second ODI will be crucial for South Africa, who came agonisingly close but fell short in the final moments.

Match Summary

India: 349/8 (50 overs)
 South Africa: 332 all out (49.2 overs)
 Result: India won by 17 runs
 Series: India lead 1-0

First published on: Nov 30, 2025 10:16 PM IST
