Home > Sports > IND VS SA ODI: What Is The Locket That Virat Kohli Kissed After Scoring His 52nd ODI Century? Here's The Story Behind As Star Cricketer's Celebration Goes Viral

IND VS SA ODI: What Is The Locket That Virat Kohli Kissed After Scoring His 52nd ODI Century? Here’s The Story Behind As Star Cricketer’s Celebration Goes Viral

Virat Kohli scored his 52nd ODI century against South Africa, breaking multiple records. His viral celebration involved kissing his wedding ring, a tribute to wife Anushka Sharma.

Virat Kohli Reveals Meaning Behind His Century Celebration
Virat Kohli Reveals Meaning Behind His Century Celebration

Published By: Shubhi
Last updated: November 30, 2025 18:07:44 IST

IND VS SA ODI: What Is The Locket That Virat Kohli Kissed After Scoring His 52nd ODI Century? Here’s The Story Behind As Star Cricketer’s Celebration Goes Viral

Virat Kohli is still rewriting the history of cricket. The ace batsman performed another magic trick on Sunday, November 30, in Ranchi, when he scored his 52nd ODI century, opening the series against South Africa. Besides leading India to a robust total with this innings, Kohli also made a strong case for himself as one of the greatest batters in cricket history.

Kohli Breaks Another Record of Sachin Tendulkar

Kohli’s last ton brought his tally of ODI centuries to the maximum ever by a male player, and this time he pulled ahead of the late, wonderful master by 49. This century also gave him yet another leading position in history. He is now the owner of the most hundreds in one format, having gone one step beyond Sachin’s 51 Test centuries.

Kohli’s sixth ODI century against South Africa was the Ranchi creation, which allowed him to surpass both David Warner and Tendulkar, who had five centuries apiece against the Proteas. With 83 international centuries already to his name, the 36-year-old is nearing the legendary Tendulkar’s 100 mark.

The Viral Moment: What Locket Did Kohli Kiss?

The moment Kohli reached the hundred mark, he was caught kissing a locket that was around his neck by the cameras, a scene that immediately became viral. That “locket” is, in fact, his wedding ring that he wears on a chain. The act is Kohli’s emotional tribute to his wife Anushka Sharma, and it becomes a ritual for him during significant milestones in his life to acknowledge her unconditional support in his career.



What’s Next for Kohli?

With the series against South Africa on, Kohli is already looking forward to yet another gigantic milestone, 28,000 international runs, that have been accomplished just by Tendulkar and Kumar Sangakkara so far. Given his current form, the milestone may well be around soon.


First published on: Nov 30, 2025 5:53 PM IST
IND VS SA ODI: What Is The Locket That Virat Kohli Kissed After Scoring His 52nd ODI Century? Here’s The Story Behind As Star Cricketer’s Celebration Goes Viral

