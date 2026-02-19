LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Epstein files breaking-news 14-year-old girl pregnant donald trump AI infrastructure bangladesh bengaluru insurrection ms dhoni AI innovation AI for businesses AI Summit 2026 Imad Wasim Afghanistan women rights Epstein files breaking-news 14-year-old girl pregnant donald trump AI infrastructure bangladesh bengaluru insurrection ms dhoni AI innovation AI for businesses AI Summit 2026 Imad Wasim Afghanistan women rights Epstein files breaking-news 14-year-old girl pregnant donald trump AI infrastructure bangladesh bengaluru insurrection ms dhoni AI innovation AI for businesses AI Summit 2026 Imad Wasim Afghanistan women rights Epstein files breaking-news 14-year-old girl pregnant donald trump AI infrastructure bangladesh bengaluru insurrection ms dhoni AI innovation AI for businesses AI Summit 2026 Imad Wasim Afghanistan women rights
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Epstein files breaking-news 14-year-old girl pregnant donald trump AI infrastructure bangladesh bengaluru insurrection ms dhoni AI innovation AI for businesses AI Summit 2026 Imad Wasim Afghanistan women rights Epstein files breaking-news 14-year-old girl pregnant donald trump AI infrastructure bangladesh bengaluru insurrection ms dhoni AI innovation AI for businesses AI Summit 2026 Imad Wasim Afghanistan women rights Epstein files breaking-news 14-year-old girl pregnant donald trump AI infrastructure bangladesh bengaluru insurrection ms dhoni AI innovation AI for businesses AI Summit 2026 Imad Wasim Afghanistan women rights Epstein files breaking-news 14-year-old girl pregnant donald trump AI infrastructure bangladesh bengaluru insurrection ms dhoni AI innovation AI for businesses AI Summit 2026 Imad Wasim Afghanistan women rights
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > T20 World Cup 2026: Will Abhishek Sharma Lose Top Spot in ICC Rankings After Registering Three Consecutive Ducks?

T20 World Cup 2026: Will Abhishek Sharma Lose Top Spot in ICC Rankings After Registering Three Consecutive Ducks?

Abhishek Sharma has already registered three consecutive zeroes in the T20 World Cup 2026 and is yet to open his account in the tournament.

(Photo Credits: BCCI/X)
(Photo Credits: BCCI/X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: February 19, 2026 15:16:44 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

T20 World Cup 2026: Will Abhishek Sharma Lose Top Spot in ICC Rankings After Registering Three Consecutive Ducks?

India batter Abhishek Sharma has been going through a rough patch in the T20 World Cup 2026 after he registered three ducks in three matches that he has played. Abhishek who is the number ranked T20I batter is yet to open his account in the tournament. 

While Team India needs its opener to fire, another question is if Abhishek will lose his position in the ICC rankings. 

Abhishek will not lose his spot at the helm as he has 891 Rating points despite the three ducks. England’s Phil Salt follows him at number two with 808 points while Sri Lanka’s Pathum Nissanka who recently scored a hundred against Australia in the competition has climbed three places and is at three with 786 points. 

You Might Be Interested In

Tilak Varma is at four with 751 points. Sharma is unlikely to lose his spot but the Men in Blue really need the opener to get back in form with the Super 8 stage beginning soon. 

India’s Campaign

The Indian team has won all their matches in the T20 World Cup 2026 so far including a stunning victory against arch-rivals Pakistan. The home side is now placed along side Zimbabwe, South Africa and West Indies in Group 1 in the Super 8 stage. The Men in Blue are defending the title after they clinched it in 2024 in Barbados under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy. 

Abhishek Sharma’s Health

Earlier, Abhishek Sharma was hospitalised due to a stomach infection earlier and missed the encounter against Namibia in New Delhi.  Later, an updated on Sharma’s health was shared by Tilak Varma during the press conference on Tuesday. “Abhishek has been discharged today. There is still time to decide on his participation for tomorrow’s game,” Varma told reporters.

“Abhishek (Sharma) is still not fine; he will miss a game or two. Sanju (Samson) comes in, similar batter, explosive. (Jasprit) Bumrah comes in for (Mohammed) Siraj,” captain Suryakumar Yadav said at the toss then.

“Abhishek Sharma is still recovering from his illness and was unavailable for selection. The BCCI medical team is closely monitoring his progress,” the BCCI said. 

Also Read: IND vs NED | Abhishek Sharma Registers Third Straight Duck, Enters Unwanted T20 World Cup Record List

First published on: Feb 19, 2026 3:15 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Abhishek SharmaAbhishek Sharma battingAbhishek Sharma rankingt20 world cup 2026

RELATED News

T20 World Cup 2026: How Rohit Sharma And Suryakumar Yadav Combined to Break MS Dhoni’s Massive Record

T20 World Cup 2026: From CSK’s ‘Aarusaami’ to Team India’s Six-Hitting Hero — This is The Story of Shivam Dube

T20 World Cup 2026: ‘Incredibly Deceptive’ Varun Chakravarthy’s Redemption Puts India in a Win-Win Situation

SL vs ZIM Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 Match Live

F1 News: Max Verstappen Blasts Formula 1 2026 Rules, Warns Sport Could Become ‘Formula E on Steroids’

LATEST NEWS

TS Inter Hall Ticket 2026 Out For 2nd Year Students, Here’s How To Download Admit Card, Direct Link Here

Why The Stock Market Was Down Today? Rising Oil Prices And Geopolitical Tensions Trigger Sharp Drop In Sensex And Nifty

Were Two Foreign Girls Involved In Fetish And Rough Sex Buried At Epstein’s 7600-Acre Zorro Ranch? New Mexico Investigates Chilling Accusations As Claims Of Secret Burials Surface

Who Is Shwetambari Bhatt? Supreme Court Grants Bail To Vikram Bhatt’s Wife In Multi-Crore Cheating Case

UK’s Ex-Prince Andrew Arrested Over ‘Misconduct In Public Office’ Amid Epstein Files Bombshell

From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Isha Koppikar: These Bollywood Divas Ruled The Power Dressing At Its Finest

Shocking UP Crime: Maulana Arrested For Raping And Impregnating 14-Year-Old Neighbour; Parents File Complaint After Birth

Grandest North India Mahashivratri Celebration Sets New Benchmark at Bharat Mandapam

Will Donald Trump Give The Green Light To Strike Iran This Weekend As US Military Build Up Increases In The Region?

SVIS Sets Its Vision for 2050 with 25 Plus Advanced Learning Facilities and a Bold New Identity

T20 World Cup 2026: Will Abhishek Sharma Lose Top Spot in ICC Rankings After Registering Three Consecutive Ducks?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

T20 World Cup 2026: Will Abhishek Sharma Lose Top Spot in ICC Rankings After Registering Three Consecutive Ducks?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

T20 World Cup 2026: Will Abhishek Sharma Lose Top Spot in ICC Rankings After Registering Three Consecutive Ducks?
T20 World Cup 2026: Will Abhishek Sharma Lose Top Spot in ICC Rankings After Registering Three Consecutive Ducks?
T20 World Cup 2026: Will Abhishek Sharma Lose Top Spot in ICC Rankings After Registering Three Consecutive Ducks?
T20 World Cup 2026: Will Abhishek Sharma Lose Top Spot in ICC Rankings After Registering Three Consecutive Ducks?

QUICK LINKS