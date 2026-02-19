T20 World Cup 2026: Will Abhishek Sharma Lose Top Spot in ICC Rankings After Registering Three Consecutive Ducks?

India batter Abhishek Sharma has been going through a rough patch in the T20 World Cup 2026 after he registered three ducks in three matches that he has played. Abhishek who is the number ranked T20I batter is yet to open his account in the tournament.

While Team India needs its opener to fire, another question is if Abhishek will lose his position in the ICC rankings.

Abhishek will not lose his spot at the helm as he has 891 Rating points despite the three ducks. England’s Phil Salt follows him at number two with 808 points while Sri Lanka’s Pathum Nissanka who recently scored a hundred against Australia in the competition has climbed three places and is at three with 786 points.

Tilak Varma is at four with 751 points. Sharma is unlikely to lose his spot but the Men in Blue really need the opener to get back in form with the Super 8 stage beginning soon.

India’s Campaign

The Indian team has won all their matches in the T20 World Cup 2026 so far including a stunning victory against arch-rivals Pakistan. The home side is now placed along side Zimbabwe, South Africa and West Indies in Group 1 in the Super 8 stage. The Men in Blue are defending the title after they clinched it in 2024 in Barbados under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy.

Abhishek Sharma’s Health

Earlier, Abhishek Sharma was hospitalised due to a stomach infection earlier and missed the encounter against Namibia in New Delhi. Later, an updated on Sharma’s health was shared by Tilak Varma during the press conference on Tuesday. “Abhishek has been discharged today. There is still time to decide on his participation for tomorrow’s game,” Varma told reporters.

“Abhishek (Sharma) is still not fine; he will miss a game or two. Sanju (Samson) comes in, similar batter, explosive. (Jasprit) Bumrah comes in for (Mohammed) Siraj,” captain Suryakumar Yadav said at the toss then.

“Abhishek Sharma is still recovering from his illness and was unavailable for selection. The BCCI medical team is closely monitoring his progress,” the BCCI said.

