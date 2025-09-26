LIVE TV
Abhishek Sharma Tops Asia Cup 2025 Runs Chart! Leaves Behind Virat Kohli

Abhishek Sharma Tops Asia Cup 2025 Runs Chart! Leaves Behind Virat Kohli

Abhishek Sharma set the record of the highest number of runs in one T20 Asia Cup as he overtook Mohammad Rizwan by hitting a six off Dushmantha. He also previously broke the record of Yuvraj Singh by hitting the quickest T20I fifty by an Indian against Pakistan in 24 balls.

(Image Credit: Abhishek Sharma via Instagram)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: September 26, 2025 21:18:38 IST

Indian cricketer Abhishek Sharma has made a new record and is the highest run scorer in a single event of T20 Asia Cup with 228 runs, overtaking the record of 281 runs by Mohammad Rizwan. This was his best accomplishment after he delivered a six in one of the Super Four matches against Dushmantha, a feat that secured his spot in the history of the tournament. 

Abhishek Sharma Asia Cup 2025 

Sharma had already made another tremendous record earlier in the tournament: he already scored the fastest fifty by an Indian batter against Pakistan in a T20I, achieving the feat in 24 balls, not the first to surpass the long standing record of Yuvraj Singh. More than that, he also was one of the few batters to score successive fifties in a single T20 edition of the Asia Cup  things very few before him have done. The batting of Sharma has been strong and steady in this tournament. Other reports have indicated that he already has cleared 16 sixes in this edition taking him past a long time record set by Sri Lankan legend Sanath Jayasuriya, who used to have 14. His performances have contributed largely to the development and control of India in the Super Four stage as they give explosive starts and solid chases.

IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final And Abhishek Sharma

His shape is in the right place, at the right time. The momentum of Sharma in the run making and record breaking as India moves to the final of the Asia Cup against Pakistan gives more strength to the batting power of the team. This consistency not only increases the chances of the team in this tournament but also places him in the bracket of the upcoming batting giants in T20 cricket. His trip to Asia cup 2025 will go down in the history of the campaign with falling records and rising expectations.

Tags: Abhishek SharmaAbhishek Sharma asia cupAbhishek Sharma asia cup 2025Abhishek Sharma RecordIND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Abhishek Sharmavirat kohli recordvirat kohli’

