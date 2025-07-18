Adam Walton Stuns James Duckworth, Reaches First ATP Singles Semifinal

Adam Walton has created history by reaching his first ATP singles semifinal. He has taken a huge step in his tennis career with a marginal win in Los Cabos.

The Australian pulled off a hard-fought victory over countryman James Duckworth, winning 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in a back-and-forth contest.

Walton Fights Back After Falling Behind

The match didn’t start in Walton’s favor. Duckworth controlled most of the opening set, and when Walton went down 0-3 in the final set, things looked tough.

But the Queenslander didn’t give in. Despite the energy-sapping humidity, he found his rhythm and went on a five-game winning streak.

That run sealed the third set and with it, his place in the semifinals of the ATP 250 event.

This win also pushed Adam Walton’s live ATP ranking to No.82, a new career best, beating his previous high of No.85 set earlier in March.

“I was actually a bit annoyed at myself,” Walton said about trailing in the deciding set. “I had chances at the start of the third [set] and I didn’t capitalise and I got down 3-0 and I told myself, just keep believing.

“At 4-3, I was like, ‘just keep doing what got you to 4-3’. I’m proud of the way that I served at 4-3. Then, obviously, serving it out is never easy, so I’m glad to have served it out at 5-4.”

Beating Doubles Partner Duckworth Made It Bittersweet

While the result was a career high for Walton, it wasn’t an easy one emotionally.

He had to beat not just a fellow Australian, but also his doubles partner James Duckworth.

The two were supposed to return to court for a doubles quarterfinal just 90 minutes later. But after their two-hour singles match, they pulled out of the doubles.

As a result, Tristan Schoolkate and Blake Bayldon moved on to the semifinal without playing.

“It’s not easy playing other Australians,” Walton said. “We’ll go and compete on the tennis court as hard as we can, but as soon as the match is over, win or lose, we go back to being friends.

“I’m looking forward to tomorrow’s battle. It’s been a good week so far, so hopefully I can keep it rolling.”

Denis Shapovalov Awaits Walton in ATP Semifinal

Next up for Walton is a clash with third seed Denis Shapovalov.

The Canadian overcame a rough start in his quarterfinal against Schoolkate but dominated from there, winning 11 of the next 14 games to seal a straight-set win.

Shapovalov’s aggressive baseline game will be another big test for Walton as he continues his breakout run.

Tomic Exits, Ebden and Peers Fight On in Doubles

Elsewhere in doubles action, Bernard Tomic and his Mexican partner Manuel Sanchez couldn’t find their rhythm and went down in straight sets in their semifinal.

Meanwhile, Aussie pair Matt Ebden and John Peers are still battling it out against Santiago Gonzalez and Austin Krajicek.

They’re aiming to make their first semifinal appearance together since winning gold in men’s doubles at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

