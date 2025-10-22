LIVE TV
Home > Sports > ADVISORY – SPORTS DAILY OUTLOOK WEDNESDAY OCTOBER 22, 2025

ADVISORY – SPORTS DAILY OUTLOOK WEDNESDAY OCTOBER 22, 2025

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 22, 2025 16:09:02 IST

. SPORTS DAILY OUTLOOK – WEDNESDAY OCTOBER 22, 2025 . EXPECTED: . SOCCER-SPAIN-VIL-BAR/MIAMI-REAX – Barcelona fans speak after LaLiga cancelled plans for Barcelona-Villarreal match in Miami, citing "the uncertainty that has arisen in Spain over the past few weeks". LaLiga players stood still for the first 15 seconds of their games over the weekend in a coordinated response by the Spanish Footballers' Association to the league's "lack of transparency, dialog and coherence." EDIT EXPECTED FROM 0930GMT . TENNIS-TOKYO/ – Day three of the Pan Pacific Open – a WTA 500 tournament in Tokyo. EDIT DELIVERY TIME TBA. PLEASE MONITOR FOR UPDATES . GYMNASTICS-WORLD/ – Day four of the 2025 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Jakarta. EDIT DELIVERY TIME TBA. PLEASE MONITOR FOR UPDATES . SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-SGE-LIV/ – Eintracht Frankfurt and Liverpool hold press conferences following their UEFA Champions League match. LIVE COVERAGE OF THE PRESS CONFERENCE AVAILABLE ON REUTERS LIVE FROM 2130GMT EDIT EXPECTED FROM 2330GMT . SOCCER-AFCCHAMPIONS-GAN-VIS/ – Gangwon play Vissel Kobe in the AFC Champions League Elite EDIT EXPECTED AFTER 1400GMT . SOCCER-AFCCHAMPIONSTWO-GOA-NSR/ – FC Goa play Al Nassr in an AFC Champions League Two Group D match. Cristiano Ronaldo is not expected to travel to India for the match EDIT EXPECTED AFTER 1745GMT . TENNIS-VIENNA/ – Day three of the Vienna Open – an ATP 500 tournament. EDIT DELIVERY TIME TBA. PLEASE MONITOR FOR UPDATES . TENNIS-BASEL/ – Day three of the Swiss Indoors Basel – an ATP 500 tournament. EDIT DELIVERY TIME TBA. PLEASE MONITOR FOR UPDATES . SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-CHE-AJA/ – Chelsea and Ajax Amsterdam speak to the media following their UEFA Champions League match. ON MERIT . SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-FCB-BRU/ – Bayern Munich and Club Brugge hold press conferences following their UEFA Champions League match LIVE COVERAGE OF THE PRESS CONFERENCE AVAILABLE ON REUTERS LIVE FROM 2130GMT EDIT EXPECTED FROM 2330GMT . SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-RMA-JUV/ – Real Madrid and Juventus hold post-match press conferences following their UEFA Champions League match EDIT EXPECTED AFTER 2330GMT . DELIVERED: . 5705-TENNIS-TOKYO/ – Mboko eases past Lys to enter Pan Pacific Open quarter-finals DELIVERED 0800GMT . 5674-BASKETBALL-NBA-LAKERS – 'Championship or bust': Lakers fans brimming with belief at season opener DELIVERED 0600GMT . 5440-SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-ARS-ATM – Arteta 'extremely happy" after Arsenal thrash Atletico 4-0 in Champions League play DELIVERED 0000GMT . 5441-SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-NEW-SLB – Gordon and Barnes strike as Newcastle outclass Benfica DELIVERED 0000GMT . 5657-SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-LEV-PSG – Clinical PSG demolish Leverkusen 7-2 as two players sent off DELIVERED 2300GMT . 5447-TENNIS-VIENNA – Rublev upset in Vienna, Zverev hangs on to defeatB Fearnley DELIVERED 2300GMT . 5449-TENNIS-BASEL – Shelton wins for first time since shoulder injury, Wawrinka wins in Basel DELIVERED 2200GMT . 5438-SOCCER-AFCCHAMPIONS-HIL-SDD – Al-Hilal get past Al-Sadd 3-1 in AFC Champions League Elite play DELIVERED 2200GMT . 5645-SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-BAR-OLY – Flick all too pleased with 6-1 Champions win over Olympiacos DELIVERED 2100GMT . 5635-SOCCER-SPAIN/MIAMI – Planned Barca v Villarreal match in Miami canceled, says LaLiga DELIVERED 2100GMT . 5604-SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-RMA-JUV/PREVIEW-CONFERENCE – Thuram calls Mbappe the 'best player in the world' DELIVERED 1900GMT . 5473-SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-SGE-LIV/PREVIEW – Liverpool favourites despite losing run, says Eintracht head coach Toppmoeller DELIVERED 1700GMT . 5436-SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-RMA-JUV/PREVIEW – Juve seek to end baron run in Real visit DELIVERED 1700GMT . 5475-SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-FCB-BRU/PREVIEW – Soccer-Coach Kompany is happy with fuss-free Bayern contract extension DELIVERED 1600GMT . 5553-TENNIS-BASEL – Cilic squeaks past Goffin to advance to Round of 16 in Basel DELIVERED 1500GMT . 5525-BASKETBALL-ISRAEL – Top European basketball competitions set to return to Israel on December 1, say organisers DELIVERED 1400GMT . 5437-SOCCER-AFCCHAMPIONS-ULS-SFR – Sanfrecce lose despite dominance in Ulsan DELIVERED 1300GMT . 5497-SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-RMA-JUV-PREVIEW – Courtois slams Villarreal for Miami match DELIVERED 1300GMT . 5432-SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-SGE-LIV/PREVIEW – Liverpool train ahead of Eintracht Frankfurt meeting DELIVERED 1300GMT . 5507-SOCCER-AFCCHAMPIONS-MCY-BUR – Caputo sinks Buriram as Melbourne leave it late DELIVERED 1200GMT . 5429-TENNIS-TOKYO – Mboko beats former US Open champion Andreescu at Pan Pacific Open DELIVERED 1100GMT . 5501-SOCCER-GERMANY-FCB/KOMPANY – Bayern extend deal with coach Kompany to 2029 DELIVERED 1100GMT . 5458-SOCCER-ENGLAND-NFO/DYCHE – Forest hire ex-Everton boss Dyche to replace Postecoglou DELIVERED 0900GMT . 5448-SOCCER-SWEDEN-IFK-MJA/CELEBRATIONS – Minnows Mjallby AIF claim "unreal" Swedish title DELIVERED 0900GMT .. More MLB content is available on Reuters Connect here: https://www.reutersconnect.com/all?sources=mlbimagen . Television Editorial Support / tvsports@thomsonreuters.com Tel: +44 20 7542 2244

First published on: Oct 22, 2025 4:09 PM IST
