Home > Sports > AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: How To Book Tickets For India vs Singapore, Check Details

Tickets are sold live for the AFC Asian cup 2027 qualifier Of India against Singapore on October 14, 2025, at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa. AIFF priced the ticket at 199, with the goal of attracting huge home attendance since India is coming back to Goa after eight years to this important match.

Published: October 12, 2025 15:55:29 IST

All India Football Federation (AIFF) has confirmed that India vs Singapore game will be conducted in AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifier then the tickets are live. This will be broadcast on 14 th October, 2025 and will commence at 7:30 PM IST. It will be hosted in Margao, Goa, the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, the first occasion in eight years India would be hosting the game in the coastal state.

How To Book Tickets For AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers India vs Singapore?

District India has encouraged fans in the country to secure their seats early and the sale of tickets is carried out through District India. They make an opening price of ₹199 to ensure affordability of attendance among a wide audience of fans. The AIFF has put home support on the forefront since the Blue Tigers take on Singapore in what is likely to be a high stakes qualifier to the continental tournament. The pricing system has been arranged in a clear way to be able to accommodate various seating choices. The North and South stands have lower and upper sections that are priced at 199 to 299. Conversely, the West Lower and West Upper, which are premium areas, cost between 399 and 699 and the VVIPs cost at 1,999. Other stands such as the East Lower, East Upper, and South sections of the park have different rates in terms of their views and facilities level. The match itself is of great importance, not only as a qualifier. In the case of India, it is a chance to raise her domestic support, show dominance in team play, and create a wave among fans before the continental tournament. It is also an emotional value added by playing in Goa after many years since the local fans are willing to see the international football of top level in their state. 

AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers India vs Singapore

It is an opportunity to enjoy a big international match by the lovers of football in Goa without necessarily travelling long distances. Ahead sale of tickets would add liveliness to the event and the cheers, flags, and nationalism would be in full effect. The expectations are growing fast as the date arrives closer, and so is the case with the players, fans and Indian football in general. Having the ticket already live and reasonable options, this gives the supporters an opportunity to enjoy what may be remembered in the history of Goan football.

QUICK LINKS