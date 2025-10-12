More Than Just A Game: Norway To Donate Match Profits To Gaza From The Recent Match Against Israel

The Norwegian Football Association (NFF) has made a major announcement that they are planning to give out the earnings of their recent Group I qualifier with Israel as donation to aid the humanitarian activities in Gaza. The money will go towards the Doctors Without Borders Médecins Sans Frontières to help the civilians who have suffered in the current war. This ruling has been met with acute criticism by the Israeli authorities who have been disappointed by the NFF.

Norway To Donate Match Profits To Gaza, Israeli Football Association Reacts

The Israeli Football Association (IFA) came out with a reaction on the same by proposing that the NFF should also denounce the massacre of October 7, which took away hundreds of Israeli citizens and children. The IFA had its focus on the need to recognize the suffering of everyone involved in the conflict. To justify this ruling by the NFF, President Lise Klaveness pointed out on the need to have open communication even in moments of high tension. The answer to this question, she said, is that I always meet football presidents prior to playing. I am quite addicted to dialogue, and the harder it is the more significant is that we meet, though it may be difficult. Klaveness also expressed her hopes of peace saying, Football nothing compared with peace and now the bombs may cease over Gaza and that hostages may return home.

Norway vs Israel Match: Fan Reactions

It was the first match of the week, which was played on Saturday, and the level of security was increased, and NFF in collaboration with Oslo police provided all possible attention to the safety of all the guests. Klaveness confirmed that the fans from Israel were safe to go to attend a game, and that the NFF was not trying to cause trouble for anyone but instead is doing humanitarian aid for Gaza. This allows for sport and politics to illustrate their layered intersection, and sport bodies actions can have serious consequences and ripples throughout the community. The NFF charity is a way of highlighting the contribution sports could make towards peace and humanitarian causes despite the criticism and controversy.

