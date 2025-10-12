LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
china Abhijit Banerjee afghanistan tamil nadu ICC Women World Cup 2025 Points Table apple Filmfare Bihar Election 2025 gaza china Abhijit Banerjee afghanistan tamil nadu ICC Women World Cup 2025 Points Table apple Filmfare Bihar Election 2025 gaza china Abhijit Banerjee afghanistan tamil nadu ICC Women World Cup 2025 Points Table apple Filmfare Bihar Election 2025 gaza china Abhijit Banerjee afghanistan tamil nadu ICC Women World Cup 2025 Points Table apple Filmfare Bihar Election 2025 gaza
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
china Abhijit Banerjee afghanistan tamil nadu ICC Women World Cup 2025 Points Table apple Filmfare Bihar Election 2025 gaza china Abhijit Banerjee afghanistan tamil nadu ICC Women World Cup 2025 Points Table apple Filmfare Bihar Election 2025 gaza china Abhijit Banerjee afghanistan tamil nadu ICC Women World Cup 2025 Points Table apple Filmfare Bihar Election 2025 gaza china Abhijit Banerjee afghanistan tamil nadu ICC Women World Cup 2025 Points Table apple Filmfare Bihar Election 2025 gaza
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Lionel Messi India Tour: Kolkata Crowd To Witness A Major Surprise, Read To Know More

Lionel Messi India Tour: Kolkata Crowd To Witness A Major Surprise, Read To Know More

Football legend Lionel Messi will have Luis Suarez and Rodrigo de Paul with him on his greatly hyped GOAT Tour to India 2025 as he leaves a trail of excitement across Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and New Delhi. It will include master classes and meet and greets, headline GOAT Cup games, as well as a scheduled meeting with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(Image Credit: ANI)
(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: October 12, 2025 11:58:12 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Lionel Messi India Tour: Kolkata Crowd To Witness A Major Surprise, Read To Know More

Lionel Messi just announced his much anticipated tour to India, the GOAT Tour, in 2025, but it has been further star studded, and football fans around the nation have all the reasons to cheer. It is reported that World Cup winning midfielder Rodrigo De Paul and Uruguayan goal machine Luis Suarez will be with the Argentine superstar when he comes to visit in December. The football spectacle will involve the trio illuminating Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and New Delhi with masterclasses, the meet and greet, and the main attraction headline GOAT Cup games.

Are Neymar Jr And Luis Suarez Joining Lionel Messi In India Tour?

Joining Messi will be De Paul and Suarez, his close friends and fellow Inter Miami teammates in the Major League Soccer (MLS), and their magic and chemistry in the club will make it into India. Suarez is among the most prolific strikers of his own generation who had a legendary partnership in attack with Messi and Neymar in his Barcelona days and he won the 2015 UEFA champions league and four La Liga titles. The fans will now have an opportunity to watch Messi and two of his most reliable teammates and World Cup winning teammates. The rest of the reports indicate that organisers continue to attempt to get Neymar to join at least the Kolkata leg to enable the fans to have the rare opportunity of seeing the MSN trio of Messi, Suarez, and Neymar together. Though Neymar may not join, the presence of Messi, Suarez and De Paul will be a dream come true to the Indian football fans.

Lionel Messi India Tour, Full Itinerary

Messi, who, prior, affirmed his attendance, hailed the India tour as an honour and said he was excited to visit an ardent football country that he had previously been to in 2011 with Argentina. The tour will begin on December 13 in Kolkata Salt Lake stadium, followed by Ahmedabad at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on December 14 and finally New Delhi on December 15. Itinerary will be packed with football workshops, panel exhibitions, concerts, meet and greets and the main event GOAT Cup matches, so that the schedule of all the fans will be filled with fun activities. To give an extra touch to the star based tour, Messi will also be paying a visit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the course of his tour to India.

Also Read: ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Semifinal Tickets Open for Booking, Know More Details

First published on: Oct 12, 2025 11:58 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-14lionel messiLionel Messi India TourLionel Messi India Tour Kolkata CrowdLionel messi kolkataNeymar Jr Luis Suarez

RELATED News

Rosario Central get late PK goal to edge Velez Sarsfield 2-1 in Argentine Primera Division play
ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Points Table: Check Which Team Tops The Table
ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: India Eyes Statement Win Over Australia In Visakhapatnam
Pro-Palestinian Demonstrations Disrupt Norway-Israel Match, Sees Protests, Tear Gas, And Tight Security In Oslo
Protests in Oslo ahead of Norway v Israel World Cup qualifier

LATEST NEWS

Watch: Donald Trump Surprised By Granddaughter Kai Trump’s Question About Dreams, His Reaction Goes Viral
Is Cough Syrup Safe For Kids Under 7? FDA Warnings And Doctor Advice Every Parent Must Know
Lionel Messi India Tour: Kolkata Crowd To Witness A Major Surprise, Read To Know More
China Vows To Stand Firm Against Trump’s 100% Tariff Threat: ‘We Don’t Want A Tariff War But…’
Bihar Elections 2025: Is Prashant Kishor Planning A Face-Off With Tejashwi Yadav?
Who Is Abhijit Banerjee? Indian-Origin Nobel Prize Winner To Leave US For Switzerland Following MIT Snub To Trump’s Deal
Taliban Strikes Back Along Afghanistan-Pakistan Border Days After Kabul Attack: What Exactly Happened
Thinking Machines Lab co-founder Tulloch departs for Meta, WSJ reports
Will Vijay’s TVK Join AIADMK Bloc? VCK Chief Thol Thirumavalavan Speaks Out
Beijing blames US for raising trade tensions, defends rare earth curbs
Lionel Messi India Tour: Kolkata Crowd To Witness A Major Surprise, Read To Know More

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Lionel Messi India Tour: Kolkata Crowd To Witness A Major Surprise, Read To Know More

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Lionel Messi India Tour: Kolkata Crowd To Witness A Major Surprise, Read To Know More
Lionel Messi India Tour: Kolkata Crowd To Witness A Major Surprise, Read To Know More
Lionel Messi India Tour: Kolkata Crowd To Witness A Major Surprise, Read To Know More
Lionel Messi India Tour: Kolkata Crowd To Witness A Major Surprise, Read To Know More

QUICK LINKS