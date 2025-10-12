Lionel Messi India Tour: Kolkata Crowd To Witness A Major Surprise, Read To Know More

Lionel Messi just announced his much anticipated tour to India, the GOAT Tour, in 2025, but it has been further star studded, and football fans around the nation have all the reasons to cheer. It is reported that World Cup winning midfielder Rodrigo De Paul and Uruguayan goal machine Luis Suarez will be with the Argentine superstar when he comes to visit in December. The football spectacle will involve the trio illuminating Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and New Delhi with masterclasses, the meet and greet, and the main attraction headline GOAT Cup games.

Are Neymar Jr And Luis Suarez Joining Lionel Messi In India Tour?

Joining Messi will be De Paul and Suarez, his close friends and fellow Inter Miami teammates in the Major League Soccer (MLS), and their magic and chemistry in the club will make it into India. Suarez is among the most prolific strikers of his own generation who had a legendary partnership in attack with Messi and Neymar in his Barcelona days and he won the 2015 UEFA champions league and four La Liga titles. The fans will now have an opportunity to watch Messi and two of his most reliable teammates and World Cup winning teammates. The rest of the reports indicate that organisers continue to attempt to get Neymar to join at least the Kolkata leg to enable the fans to have the rare opportunity of seeing the MSN trio of Messi, Suarez, and Neymar together. Though Neymar may not join, the presence of Messi, Suarez and De Paul will be a dream come true to the Indian football fans.

Lionel Messi India Tour, Full Itinerary

Messi, who, prior, affirmed his attendance, hailed the India tour as an honour and said he was excited to visit an ardent football country that he had previously been to in 2011 with Argentina. The tour will begin on December 13 in Kolkata Salt Lake stadium, followed by Ahmedabad at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on December 14 and finally New Delhi on December 15. Itinerary will be packed with football workshops, panel exhibitions, concerts, meet and greets and the main event GOAT Cup matches, so that the schedule of all the fans will be filled with fun activities. To give an extra touch to the star based tour, Messi will also be paying a visit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the course of his tour to India.

