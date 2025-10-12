LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
china Abhijit Banerjee afghanistan tamil nadu ICC Women World Cup 2025 Points Table apple Filmfare Bihar Election 2025 gaza china Abhijit Banerjee afghanistan tamil nadu ICC Women World Cup 2025 Points Table apple Filmfare Bihar Election 2025 gaza china Abhijit Banerjee afghanistan tamil nadu ICC Women World Cup 2025 Points Table apple Filmfare Bihar Election 2025 gaza china Abhijit Banerjee afghanistan tamil nadu ICC Women World Cup 2025 Points Table apple Filmfare Bihar Election 2025 gaza
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
china Abhijit Banerjee afghanistan tamil nadu ICC Women World Cup 2025 Points Table apple Filmfare Bihar Election 2025 gaza china Abhijit Banerjee afghanistan tamil nadu ICC Women World Cup 2025 Points Table apple Filmfare Bihar Election 2025 gaza china Abhijit Banerjee afghanistan tamil nadu ICC Women World Cup 2025 Points Table apple Filmfare Bihar Election 2025 gaza china Abhijit Banerjee afghanistan tamil nadu ICC Women World Cup 2025 Points Table apple Filmfare Bihar Election 2025 gaza
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Semifinal Tickets Open for Booking, Know More Details

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Semifinal Tickets Open for Booking, Know More Details

Semifinal tickets in the ICC Women Cricket World Cup 2025 are already on sale and a special pre sale is available to users of Google Pay and the general sale will begin on 13 October. The fans are able to book their tickets to the knockout matches at high stakes in Guwahati and Navi Mumbai, before they sell off.

(Image Credit: ICC via X)
(Image Credit: ICC via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: October 12, 2025 11:26:14 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Semifinal Tickets Open for Booking, Know More Details

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has also announced that the sale of the semifinals ticket to the ICC Women Cricket World Cup 2025 will be open today, and will allow the fans to have a chance of booking the tickets to two tickets with stakes high. It goes on sale at 18:00 IST and includes a two day pre sale that the users of Google Pay get via the official ticketing portal. The demand of the tickets will explode as the semifinal matches are approaching. The recommendation is that the fans should be fast when the general sale is released especially on lower priced seating. The above promise of ICC on affordability and the extensive reach of the event means that they want as many of their fans as possible to attend this spectacle to the Women World Cup 2025.

How to Buy ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Semifinal Tickets

The ICC has also promised to refund the fans that have already purchased the tickets of the first semifinal in the event that the first semifinal will not be hosted in Guwahati. After this preview phase, the general public will start auctioning on 13 October at 19:00 IST. The pricing of tickets on fan first strategy has been made to be affordable. In Guwahati semifinal, the tickets will be launched at 100 rupees and in the case of Navi Mumbai semifinals, tickets will be launched at 150 rupees. The ICC has pointed out that there has been a high interest already more so that this world cup is returning to India after twelve years.

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Matches

Actually, it has been attended spectacularly in the past group stage matches, India vs Australia match at Visakhapatnam had full house and at Indore the India vs England match had full house. Meanwhile, the sale of tickets to an Indian match against New Zealand on 23 October and against Bangladesh on 26 October is nearly complete in DY Patil. The first match in Guwahati has already set one record, it became the highest number of participants visited a match of the group stage in a tournament of the ICC in the women category. This is the highest record ever in history of 15,935 that was registered during the India vs Pakistan match at Dubai in 2024 at the Women T20 World Cup.

Also Read: ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Points Table: Check Which Team Tops The Table

First published on: Oct 12, 2025 11:26 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: How to Buy Women WC 2025 ticketsICC Women Cricket World Cup 2025 ticketsICC Women WC 2025 match ticketsWomen Cricket World Cup tickets onlineWomen WC 2025 semifinal tickets

RELATED News

Rosario Central get late PK goal to edge Velez Sarsfield 2-1 in Argentine Primera Division play
ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Points Table: Check Which Team Tops The Table
ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: India Eyes Statement Win Over Australia In Visakhapatnam
Pro-Palestinian Demonstrations Disrupt Norway-Israel Match, Sees Protests, Tear Gas, And Tight Security In Oslo
Protests in Oslo ahead of Norway v Israel World Cup qualifier

LATEST NEWS

Watch: Donald Trump Surprised By Granddaughter Kai Trump’s Question About Dreams, His Reaction Goes Viral
Is Cough Syrup Safe For Kids Under 7? FDA Warnings And Doctor Advice Every Parent Must Know
China Vows To Stand Firm Against Trump’s 100% Tariff Threat: ‘We Don’t Want A Tariff War But…’
Bihar Elections 2025: Is Prashant Kishor Planning A Face-Off With Tejashwi Yadav?
ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Semifinal Tickets Open for Booking, Know More Details
Who Is Abhijit Banerjee? Indian-Origin Nobel Prize Winner To Leave US For Switzerland Following MIT Snub To Trump’s Deal
Taliban Strikes Back Along Afghanistan-Pakistan Border Days After Kabul Attack: What Exactly Happened
Thinking Machines Lab co-founder Tulloch departs for Meta, WSJ reports
Will Vijay’s TVK Join AIADMK Bloc? VCK Chief Thol Thirumavalavan Speaks Out
Beijing blames US for raising trade tensions, defends rare earth curbs
ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Semifinal Tickets Open for Booking, Know More Details

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Semifinal Tickets Open for Booking, Know More Details

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Semifinal Tickets Open for Booking, Know More Details
ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Semifinal Tickets Open for Booking, Know More Details
ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Semifinal Tickets Open for Booking, Know More Details
ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Semifinal Tickets Open for Booking, Know More Details

QUICK LINKS