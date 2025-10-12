ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Semifinal Tickets Open for Booking, Know More Details

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has also announced that the sale of the semifinals ticket to the ICC Women Cricket World Cup 2025 will be open today, and will allow the fans to have a chance of booking the tickets to two tickets with stakes high. It goes on sale at 18:00 IST and includes a two day pre sale that the users of Google Pay get via the official ticketing portal. The demand of the tickets will explode as the semifinal matches are approaching. The recommendation is that the fans should be fast when the general sale is released especially on lower priced seating. The above promise of ICC on affordability and the extensive reach of the event means that they want as many of their fans as possible to attend this spectacle to the Women World Cup 2025.

How to Buy ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Semifinal Tickets

The ICC has also promised to refund the fans that have already purchased the tickets of the first semifinal in the event that the first semifinal will not be hosted in Guwahati. After this preview phase, the general public will start auctioning on 13 October at 19:00 IST. The pricing of tickets on fan first strategy has been made to be affordable. In Guwahati semifinal, the tickets will be launched at 100 rupees and in the case of Navi Mumbai semifinals, tickets will be launched at 150 rupees. The ICC has pointed out that there has been a high interest already more so that this world cup is returning to India after twelve years.

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Matches

Actually, it has been attended spectacularly in the past group stage matches, India vs Australia match at Visakhapatnam had full house and at Indore the India vs England match had full house. Meanwhile, the sale of tickets to an Indian match against New Zealand on 23 October and against Bangladesh on 26 October is nearly complete in DY Patil. The first match in Guwahati has already set one record, it became the highest number of participants visited a match of the group stage in a tournament of the ICC in the women category. This is the highest record ever in history of 15,935 that was registered during the India vs Pakistan match at Dubai in 2024 at the Women T20 World Cup.

