Home > Sports > ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Points Table: Check Which Team Tops The Table

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Points Table: Check Which Team Tops The Table

The 89 run victory by England over Sri Lanka put the country on the top of the ICC Women ODI world cup 2025 points table. The outcome pressurizes India as they now have a harder time to earn them a semi final spot.

(Image Credit: BCCI Women via X)
(Image Credit: BCCI Women via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: October 12, 2025 10:26:42 IST

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Points Table: Check Which Team Tops The Table

The victory of English women over Sri Lanka by 89 runs has provided a shock in the ranking of ICC Women ODI World Cup 2025 and their campaign has placed India under pressure. England now have a hundred percent table, and this makes the road to the semi finals even more difficult.

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 England vs Sri Lanka

England also performed well in Colombo with 253/9 in their 50 overs, and this was made up majorly by a fantastic performance of captain Nat Sciver Brunt who made 117/117. The batting performance of England was the highlight of her seven fours and a couple of sixes in the innings. Not another batter made fifty, but the efforts were assisted by supports contributions, of them one of 32, by Tammy Beaumont, which had the effect of retaining the innings. 

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Points Table

The win makes England 3-0 and 6 points with an official replacement of the world champions Australia. The new rankings of the top 5 teams are as follows; England had 6 points, Australia had 5 points, India had 4 points, South Africa had 4 points but below India and New Zealand had 2 points respectively. India comes in third and to be serious enough to gain a place in the semi finals will be forced to win in their remaining matches decisively.

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

The reaction of Sri Lanka could not be equated with that extent. The Lankan ladies were raked out at 164 in 45.4 overs, which is far below their target. The English bowlers never relinquished their percussion at any moment. Sophie Ecclestone brought about the kill stroke and in her whole 10 over quota took 4 wickets at the minimal expenditure of only 17 and controlled the middle overs and never gave the Sri Lankan team a chance to gain momentum. Senior spinner Inoka Ranaweera had her fair share as Sri Lanka had made 3 times 33 but the effort was too high. Overall the English performances in this field have strengthened them in claiming their sides in addition to rendering the fight to achieve knockout spots to be dramatic. The tournament would continue to be a tussle of momentum and power of the mind in addition to cricketing skills as the tournament goes on.

Also Read: ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: India Eyes Statement Win Over Australia In Visakhapatnam

First published on: Oct 12, 2025 10:25 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
