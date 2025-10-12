On 12th of October, India Women will head clash with Australia in a very important match of the ICC Women ODI Cricket world cup that will be hosted at the ACA VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. The encounter commences at 3 PM Indian Standard Time and both sides are looking forward to the outcome. Australia is still one of the measuring standards in women’s cricket and India will be seeking to turn the tide in their favour with a statement victory in their own country.

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, India Eyes Statement Win Over Australia In Visakhapatnam

By choosing to bat first England set 253 to 9, with a determined century by England skipper Nat Sciver Brunt. Sri Lanka in turn were bowled out 164 in 45.4 overs. The bowling attack of England was very vigorous Sophie Ecclestone snatched four wickets, and Nat Sciver Brunt and Charlotte Dean took two each, with Linsey Smith and Alice Capsey taking one each. That victory saw England completing their three consecutive victories in the tournament. It is on this backdrop that India will be pressured to perform. The Aussies are full of depth and experience and the batting, bowling and the fielding of India will all be put to test. The Visakhapatnam pitch will present a reasonable competition between a bat and ball, with a lot of stress being laid on flexibility and character. The time of the match mid afternoon, will also present the problems of heat and day light. The Indian team is aware that winning over a heavyweight such as Australia would raise their status and confidence as the tournament goes on. The media, fans, and commentators will be observing attentively and calculating every session, partnership and breakthrough.

IND W vs AUS W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

In the afternoon, some of the matchups to watch include the India top order against the Australia first bowlers, the battle of spin and pace between the middle overs and whether the bowlers of India will be able to strike early. This is a high drama and high stakes match and is likely to have competitive cricket. Follow ball by ball commentary, post match discussions and analysis when India and Australia do battle in Visakhapatnam this evening.

