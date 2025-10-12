LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Filmfare Bihar Election 2025 gaza amir-khan-muttaqi latest sports news Afghanistan news donald trump Filmfare Bihar Election 2025 gaza amir-khan-muttaqi latest sports news Afghanistan news donald trump Filmfare Bihar Election 2025 gaza amir-khan-muttaqi latest sports news Afghanistan news donald trump Filmfare Bihar Election 2025 gaza amir-khan-muttaqi latest sports news Afghanistan news donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Filmfare Bihar Election 2025 gaza amir-khan-muttaqi latest sports news Afghanistan news donald trump Filmfare Bihar Election 2025 gaza amir-khan-muttaqi latest sports news Afghanistan news donald trump Filmfare Bihar Election 2025 gaza amir-khan-muttaqi latest sports news Afghanistan news donald trump Filmfare Bihar Election 2025 gaza amir-khan-muttaqi latest sports news Afghanistan news donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: India Eyes Statement Win Over Australia In Visakhapatnam

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: India Eyes Statement Win Over Australia In Visakhapatnam

India will be taking on Australia in ICC Women’s World Cup match at Visakhapatnam in an effort to strike a much needed victory on the home soil. As each side looks forward to ruling the world, the game will be a highly competitive one and it may determine the playoff of the tournament.

(Image Credit: ICC via X)
(Image Credit: ICC via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: October 12, 2025 09:41:19 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: India Eyes Statement Win Over Australia In Visakhapatnam

On 12th of October, India Women will head clash with Australia in a very important match of the ICC Women ODI Cricket world cup that will be hosted at the ACA VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. The encounter commences at 3 PM Indian Standard Time and both sides are looking forward to the outcome. Australia is still one of the measuring standards in women’s cricket and India will be seeking to turn the tide in their favour with a statement victory in their own country. 

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, India Eyes Statement Win Over Australia In Visakhapatnam

By choosing to bat first England set 253 to 9, with a determined century by England skipper Nat Sciver Brunt. Sri Lanka in turn were bowled out 164 in 45.4 overs. The bowling attack of England was very vigorous Sophie Ecclestone snatched four wickets, and Nat Sciver Brunt and Charlotte Dean took two each, with Linsey Smith and Alice Capsey taking one each. That victory saw England completing their three consecutive victories in the tournament. It is on this backdrop that India will be pressured to perform. The Aussies are full of depth and experience and the batting, bowling and the fielding of India will all be put to test. The Visakhapatnam pitch will present a reasonable competition between a bat and ball, with a lot of stress being laid on flexibility and character. The time of the match mid afternoon, will also present the problems of heat and day light. The Indian team is aware that winning over a heavyweight such as Australia would raise their status and confidence as the tournament goes on. The media, fans, and commentators will be observing attentively and calculating every session, partnership and breakthrough.

IND W vs AUS W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

In the afternoon, some of the matchups to watch include the India top order against the Australia first bowlers, the battle of spin and pace between the middle overs and whether the bowlers of India will be able to strike early. This is a high drama and high stakes match and is likely to have competitive cricket. Follow ball by ball commentary, post match discussions and analysis when India and Australia do battle in Visakhapatnam this evening.

Also Read: ICC Set To ‘Erase’ Mohsin Naqvi Over Asia Cup 2025 Trophy Controversy

First published on: Oct 12, 2025 9:41 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: ICC Women World CupICC Women World Cup 2025ICC Women World Cup 2025 match todayIND W vs AUS WIndia vs Australia

RELATED News

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Points Table: Check Which Team Tops The Table
Pro-Palestinian Demonstrations Disrupt Norway-Israel Match, Sees Protests, Tear Gas, And Tight Security In Oslo
Protests in Oslo ahead of Norway v Israel World Cup qualifier
Who Is Yuvraj Singh’s Biological Mother? Yograj Singh Recalls How His First Wife ‘Wasn’t Allowed To Leave The House Without…’
ICC Set To ‘Erase’ Mohsin Naqvi Over Asia Cup 2025 Trophy Controversy

LATEST NEWS

Will Vijay’s TVK Join AIADMK Bloc? VCK Chief Thol Thirumavalavan Speaks Out
Beijing blames US for raising trade tensions, defends rare earth curbs
iPhone 16, Galaxy S24 FE, Google Pixel Fold: Flipkart’s Diwali Sale Has Slashed Prices And Is Trending On The Internet
ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: India Eyes Statement Win Over Australia In Visakhapatnam
All You Need To Know About The Sabarimala Gold Theft Controversy And Vijay Mallya Link
No. 5 Texas A&M pulls away from Florida, moves to 6-0
Warner Bros rebuffs Paramount takeover approach, Bloomberg News reports
Filmfare Awards 2025 Winners: Laapataa Ladies Sets Record; Alia Bhatt, Abhishek Bachchan, Kartik Aaryan Win Big
DMart Q2 Results: Net Profit Rises Rs.684.8 Crore, Share Price Jumps, What’s Really Going On Behind The Scenes?
Air Pollution In Delhi Rises Sharply: Diwali Firecrackers Could Worsen AQI
ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: India Eyes Statement Win Over Australia In Visakhapatnam

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: India Eyes Statement Win Over Australia In Visakhapatnam

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: India Eyes Statement Win Over Australia In Visakhapatnam
ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: India Eyes Statement Win Over Australia In Visakhapatnam
ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: India Eyes Statement Win Over Australia In Visakhapatnam
ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: India Eyes Statement Win Over Australia In Visakhapatnam

QUICK LINKS