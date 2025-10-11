LIVE TV
ICC Set To 'Erase' Mohsin Naqvi Over Asia Cup 2025 Trophy Controversy

It is documented that ICC is contemplating punitive measures towards Mohsin Naqvi in the light of the Asia Cup 2025 trophy scandal, following the request of his removal by BCCI. The refusal by Naqvi to give the trophy and take it back to Dubai is an outrage that has led to heightened tensions between the Indian and Pakistan cricket boards.

(Image Credit: ANI)
(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: October 11, 2025 16:29:43 IST

The Board of Control Cricket in India (BCCI) has filed a very strong complaint against the scandalous treatment of the Asia cup 2025 trophy by Mohsin Naqvi and is pressuring ICC to take necessary action against him. Naqvi who serves as the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), and the Minister of interior in Pakistan has been accused of stealing the trophy out of the stadium and hosting it in ACC headquarters in Dubai, and refusing to give it to India. 

Mohsin Naqvi On Asia Cup 2025 Trophy Controversy

India was the winner in Asia Cup final over Pakistan and the awarding of the trophy was marred in political tussle when the Indian team declined to receive the trophy at the hands of Naqvi on the ground of his political involvement and anti Indian social media posts. Naqvi instead allegedly carried the trophy to the Dubai office of ACC under security and told it could not be taken without his permission and that he would personally deliver the trophy to the Indian team. The BCCI is preparing to take the issue to the next level during the November board meeting of ICC. Some of the potential repercussions that are being considered include a formal censure, stripping Naqvi of his director position in the ICC board, or imposing disciplinary action. Based on sources, India continues to insist that Naqvi had exceeded the protocol by declining to hand over the trophy through regular channels by the request of the India board. 

There are those observers who feel that ICC is under strain to take decisive action. Since Naqvi holds two roles, one in the administration of cricket and the other one in a national government, any ruling could be precedent in the field of governance, impartiality as well as conflict of interest in international cricket associations. In the meantime, the scandal has intensified relationships between the BCCI and PCB, casting a light on how political relations can spill to sports diplomacy. As long as the Asia Cup trophy remains locked up at the offices of ACC, with the demand by India to be recognized as a nation increasing, every one is now looking at the next meeting of the ICC. It remains to be seen whether Naqvi is erased from world cricket as some of the reports scramble to suggest, or whether he is simply being disciplined. In the meantime, the cricketing fans are waiting to have a solution that would transform the balance of power in the international cricketing governance.

First published on: Oct 11, 2025 4:28 PM IST
