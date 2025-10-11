LIVE TV
Home > Sports > ENG W vs SL W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch England Women vs Sri Lanka Women Match Live Telecast On Tv And Mobile Apps Online

ENG W vs SL W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch England Women vs Sri Lanka Women Match Live Telecast On Tv And Mobile Apps Online

England and Sri Lanka are in a key ICC Women 2025 world cup encounter, and both countries are seeking a good standing in the group stage. The fans are looking forward to the thrilling game where the star players such as Nat Sciver Brunt and Chamari Athapaththu will be competing against each other in the high pressure game.

(Image Credit: ICC via X)
(Image Credit: ICC via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: October 11, 2025 15:13:16 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

ENG W vs SL W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch England Women vs Sri Lanka Women Match Live Telecast On Tv And Mobile Apps Online

ICC Women’s World Cup match 12 will be played between England and Sri Lanka in R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Sri Lanka meanwhile have not been able to secure their first match, they lost to India in their first match and their second match against Australia was cancelled and had to share the point. Another strength that Sri Lanka will use to overcome the tide of England with their long serving batter Chamari Athapaththu will be the home conditions and experience. England began the game in a good position since they had won their two first games and they were high in the points table when this match began.

When And Where To Watch England Women vs Sri Lanka Women Match Live Telecast On Tv And Mobile Apps Online?

The play is not being resumed due to a wet field and at first the official toss will be at 2:45 PM IST and the play will begin at around 3:15 PM IST. The Jio Hotstar application and a web page will be utilized in India to stream this match live. It is expected to be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network on the television. They can also be watched by international viewers in their local broadcasters or digital platforms in their region based on their rights.



ENG W vs SL W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Live Streaming

With this game taking place, it is also providing two contrasting tales of England trying to gain some measure of control and steadiness, and Sri Lanka trying to achieve their first victory in this form of the world cup on the home land. The humid conditions and slow start can influence pitch and this may skew spin with play as it progresses and this now becomes a battle of elasticity and tactics instead of talent.

First published on: Oct 11, 2025 3:13 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

