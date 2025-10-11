LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Shubman Gill's Century Against West Indies Makes History, Breaks Multiple Indian Records

Shubman Gill achieved his 10th Test century against the West Indies, setting several records and going past both Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma in significant milestones. His knock of 129 not out not only helped India reach 518/5 but also strengthened his place as one of the most luminous stars in contemporary Test cricket.

(Image Credit: BCCI via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: October 11, 2025 14:36:19 IST

Captain Shubman Gill of India, who set a new record by getting his tenth Test century, had a great time in the second Test against West Indies. The masterstroke not out 129 was the main reason for the huge Indian 518 runs for 5 wickets declaration that gave the West Indies a huge first innings lead.

Shubman Gill’s Century Against West Indies Makes History

The century not only opened the way for Gill but also made him the youngest player to score 10 Test tons, thus wiping out the record once held by Sachin Tendulkar. Besides, besides the push that took him past Rohit Sharma, the list of India’s top run getters during the World Test Championship got another entry with him assured as a present day batting superstar. The inning added one more feather in his cap and once again showed that he is the one whom you can count on even in bad times. The performance of Gill’s was not only a personal achievement but also a very critical point for India where it was extremely difficult to have firm control and the momentum was going back and forth. He not only shared the celebration of his century with Dhruv Jurel but also was the backbone of Yashasvi Jaiswal’s 175, thus building a strong unbeaten India. Though the West Indies bowlers were putting in a lot of effort, Gill was already so much the master of the situation and even during his making of shots he combined that there was no way to be cut through.



Shubman Gill’s Century Breaks Multiple Indian Records

The numbers might not be enough to illustrate the whole picture but Gills’ innings would be the poster of his slow but steady transformation into a larger than life captain-batsman. He is the one who is crossing the numerical thresholds but doing so by leading the pack. The West Indies tour could already be counted as a win for India and Gill’s form is a key factor in India’s Test ambitions. The cricketing world is keeping an eye on him and his most recent century has opened up more stories in a career that could be compared to the greats with regard to the potential.

First published on: Oct 11, 2025 2:36 PM IST
