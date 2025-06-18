After Operation Sindoor: India Women To Face Pakistan In Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Opener

The Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 is ready for a blistering opening as India, who are captained by Harmanpreet Kaur, face Pakistan in their opening fixture. The match will take place on Sunday, June 14 at Edgbaston, two days following the start of the tournament with Sri Lanka facing England at the same venue.

Expanded Format for Women’s T20 World Cup

The England Cricket Board and ICC have released the schedule officially, which makes this edition the largest in the history of the tournament. For the very first time, 12 teams will be participating for the trophy, which increases the competition with more focus and excitement.

Stretching over 24 days, the tournament will continue until July 5 and feature 33 games in all. The fixtures will be played across seven venues in England that include Edgbaston, Lord’s, Headingley, Old Trafford, The Oval, Hampshire Bowl and Bristol County Ground.

Mark your calendars 🗓 The fixtures for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 are out 😍 Full details ➡ https://t.co/X2BqQphwSC pic.twitter.com/gqkxaMudEP — ICC (@ICC) June 18, 2025

Both semis are to be played at The Oval with the first one on June 30 and the second one on July 2. The final will be held at the famous Lord’s Cricket Ground.

India’s Group Stage Matches and Major Rivals

India will be placed with tough rivals such as Australia and South Africa, and Pakistan and two qualifying teams. New Zealand, England, the West Indies, Sri Lanka and two other qualifiers will constitute Group 2.

India will take on a qualifier at Headingley on June 17, after their encounter with Pakistan. They’ll then play South Africa at Old Trafford on June 21.

They’ll next face another qualifier once again at Old Trafford on June 25, before their group stage concludes with a do-or-die encounter against Australia at Lord’s on June 28.

Excitement Mounts Around the World Tournament

Hopes are high as fans and players eagerly anticipate what may be a historic tournament for women’s cricket.

World Cups are always special, but this one already feels different; it has the potential to be truly game-changing, said England skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt.

At iconic venues across the country, we’ll see incredible, world-class athletes battling it out in front of hundreds of thousands of fans, who, with every ball bowled and run scored, will be contributing to lasting change, added tournament director Beth Barrett-Wild.

The top two from every group will qualify to play the semifinals, paving the way for a thrilling knockout war as the battle for the trophy hots up.

