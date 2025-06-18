Ben Stokes Set To Miss Virat Kohli Battles On The Field, Calls It A ‘Shame’

As India gears up for a high-stakes Test series in England, Ben Stokes has shared what many fans have been thinking. The England captain admitted it will feel strange not seeing Virat Kohli’s name or the number 18 jersey out there in the middle.

Ben Stokes on Kohli’s Fire and Spirit

India’s tour of England comes at a time of transition. With both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma stepping away from Test cricket just before the series, a new era is beginning.

Ben Stokes reflected on Kohli’s presence, saying India will surely miss the energy he brings. “I think what India will miss will be his fighting spirit out in the game, his competitiveness, desire to win. He has made number 18 his, hasn’t he? It’ll be a bit weird not seeing number 18 on the back of anyone… of any Indian shirt, but he has been class for them for a long period of time.”

Virat Kohli Leaves Behind a Glorious Test Career

Kohli ended his 14-year Test journey with 9,230 runs in 123 matches. His average stood strong at 46.85, with 30 hundreds along the way.

He also led India in more Test victories than any other Indian captain and sits just behind legends like Graeme Smith, Ricky Ponting and Steve Waugh in terms of overall Test wins.

Ben Stokes reached out to him after hearing the retirement news. “I did text him, saying it’s going to be a shame not to play against him because I love playing against Virat. We both love playing against each other because we have that same mindset when we are out in the field that it’s a battle.”

New Leadership as Shubman Gill Takes Charge

With Kohli and Rohit now stepping aside, the spotlight shifts to Shubman Gill who will take over the captaincy. This Test series also marks the beginning of the 2025 to 2027 World Test Championship cycle for both sides.

Stokes added that Kohli’s impact has gone beyond just India. “He has been incredible and he deserves sort of I’m sure no doubt there’s been a lot of praise for him over in India. There’s definitely been praise from players over here and you know he’s done really well against England so yeah, he has been a class player.”

Five-Test Series Promises Big Moments

The opening Test kicks off on June 20 at Headingley. The second match is set for July 2 at Edgbaston.

Lord’s will host the third game from July 10. The action then moves to Old Trafford for the fourth Test starting July 23.

The final match of the series will be played at the Kennington Oval in London from July 31.

India will be looking to break a long dry spell, aiming for their first Test series win in England since 2007.

