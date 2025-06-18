Virat Kohli Meets Shubhman Gill, Rishabh Pant At London Home Ahead Of India vs England Tests

A significant transition awaits Indian Test cricket. With the series against England commencing on June 20, Shubman Gill is set to captain the side for the first time in the game. As red-ball cricket veterans such as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma step aside, Gill will steer a young unit into a challenging five-match grind on English soil.

Virat Kohli Meets Gill and Pant in London

Only days prior to the series starting, Virat Kohli hosted an intimate meeting in his London home.

The meeting featured new captain Shubman Gill and vice-captain Rishabh Pant, along with some other team members. It took place during a rest day following an intra-squad match in Kent and allowed the players to relax and bond.

Even though nothing official was disclosed regarding the agenda for the visit, the timing indicated that the soon-to-be played India vs England Tests were the probable agenda. The conversation purportedly lasted for about two hours and provided the young players an opportunity to quiz Kohli prior to the series.

India In Leeds for Camp Training

The Indian squad has now arrived in Leeds, where they will complete their last preparatory work ahead of the first Test.

Head coach Gautam Gambhir is set to return shortly after dealing with some private affairs in India. Training under English conditions and fine-tuning strategies will take center stage in the coming days.

With a fresh captain at the helm, every session will be important in building team chemistry. This India vs England series is going to test not just the skills of the players but also how well they can adapt under a new leader.

Virat Kohli’s Sudden Exit Surprises Everyone

Fans were still processing Rohit Sharma’s decision to retire when Virat Kohli made his own unexpected announcement.

While Rohit’s exit was somewhat anticipated after he opted out of the Sydney Test earlier this year, Kohli’s retirement came just a few weeks before the England tour.

It caught almost everyone off guard. Even though he has stepped away from playing, Kohli is still expected to follow the matches closely and stay in touch with the team behind the scenes.

Shubman Gill Steps into Leadership Role

For Shubman Gill, this can be defining moment in his career. Leading the Indian Test team at 24 is no easy feat, particularly after such legends as Kohli and Rohit.

With Rishabh Pant as his second in command and support from seniors such as Kohli off the field, Gill will not be single-handedly working. The series against England provides him with the best platform to display leadership acumen and create a new generation of Test cricket for India.

