After Rohit And Virat, Who Next? Sachin Tendulkar Shares His Thoughts On India’s Future Cricket Superstar

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar feels the future of Indian cricket is in safe hands, as the team captained by Shubman Gill played well in England. He did not mention the name of any cricketer as the next big superstar but he still felt that there are many youngsters, who are ready to carry the baton forward.

Sachin Tendulkar reflects on India’s future in cricket

Talking about the current state of the game Tendulkar interwove his personal cricketing memories with his take on the modern game. The session was nostalgic and inquisitive at the same time as the fans were eager to know his take on how India can preserve its rich cricketing legacy with the new generation of cricketers who could take the country forward.

One of the predictions Tendulkar made over 10 years ago is remembered by a user At that time, he had said that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will follow his legacy to the highest level of cricket.

“You had said around 2010 that Kohli & Rohit will carry your legacy and you were bang on. Now, who do you feel is well-suited to carry it further?” a fan asked him.

Responding to the query, Tendulkar said, “Yes! Virat and Rohit have made India proud on many occasions. Indian cricket is in good hands and they played well in England. There are many contenders to take the legacy forward.”

Kohli and Rohit: Carriers of Tendulkar’s legacy

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are some of the players who have on numerous occasions attributed their success to Tendulkar. The one that stuck to their bonding was after the 2011 World Cup victory. The Indian team carried the Tendulkar on their shoulders and it was a gesture of respect and handing over the cricketing baton.

The two have over the years justified the trust that Tendulkar had in them. These two have been consistent in chases, Rohit has made a record in scoring two hundred in consecutive innings and they have been instrumental in making India dominant in world cricket. Their careers are coming to a new stage especially after retiring in T20I and Test cricket.

Indian cricket’s immediate challenges

In the future, Kohli and Rohit will play a series of three ODIs against Australia in October with matches to be played in Perth, Adelaide, and Sydney. These matches will be important to the preparation of India as the two players lead the team through their experience.

The schedule of the next few months is filled. Following the Australian series India will play a three-ODIs series against South Africa in November and three against New Zealand in January. Overall, the two veterans will play in nine ODIs by the time the 2026 Indian Premier League is played.

Young talents and the bright road ahead for India

A point made by Tendulkar in this regard was that the present setup of Indian cricket is creating room to accommodate new talent. Younger players such as Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad have already been making news with their good performances.

The persistence of Kohli and Rohit in ODIs is a link between the experienced and the young. Just like Tendulkar used to inspire them in the past, the current senior players now act as role models to the upcoming generation players so that the batting standards of the Indian team can continue to be the best in the cricketing world.

Indian cricket does not lack talent as Tendulkar noted. It is not necessary that one will replace Rohit and Kohli, but how many of the new generation will join the list to write their name in the golden history of the country.

ALSO READ: Sachin Tendulkar Reveals the Moment He Knew Joe Root Would Challenge His Records In Test Cricket