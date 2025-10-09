Al-Khelaifi hopes Barcelona will rejoin the rebranded European Football Clubs (EFC)

VIDEO SHOWS: EUROPEAN CLUB ASSOCIATION PRESS CONFERENCE RESENDING WITH FULL SHOTLIST, SCRIPT TO FOLLOW SHOWS: ROME, ITALY (OCTOBER 9, 2025) (REUTERS – Access all) 1. DELEGATES WALK INTO PRESS CONFERENCE 2. NEW EUROPEAN FOOTBALL CLUBS (EFC) LOGO 3. GENERAL ASSEMBLY SIGN 4. PRESS CONFERENCE 5. NASSER AL-KHELAIFI, EUROPEAN FOOTBALL CLUBS (EFC) CHAIRMAN, TALKING 6. DELEGATES ON STAGE 7. (SOUNDBITE) (English) NASSER AL-KHELAIFI, EUROPEAN FOOTBALL CLUBS (EFC) CHAIRMAN, TALKING ABOUT BARCELONA REJOINING THE EFC, SAYING: So this is the nation, we are one family, all of us. We want everybody to come back, the truth. Everybody, when you ask me about Real Madrid, also, so I didn't skip from Real Madrid, but the truth, we want all of them to come back. This is their family, their home. So we don't need any other competition. We have the best club competition today (Champions League) and with the new format, even better. So that's what we want, and that's hopefully what they, at least Barcelona, want today. And let's see what can happen next." 8. DELEGATES ON STAGE 9. (SOUNDBITE) (English) NASSER AL-KHELAIFI, EUROPEAN FOOTBALL CLUBS (EFC) CHAIRMAN, TALKING ABOUT THE REBRANDING, SAYING: "It's more than just changing the name, the brand. It is about football. You know, European football clubs today, the football is in the middle of our name, middle of our logo. That's what we love, what we do every day and we are passionate about football. This is actually a focus on football and gives the vision we have to focus on the sport itself." 10. PRESS 11. (SOUNDBITE) (English) JAN-CHRISTIAN DREESEN, EUROPEAN FOOTBALL CLUBS (EFC) VICE-CHAIR, TALKING ABOUT CLUBS PLAYING LEAGUE MATCHES ABROAD, SAYING: "Well, I do have a clear idea where to play our obliged league matches and this is at the home where we do have our fundament. Because we play for the fans, we play for the fans abroad, but we play also for the fans at home, and so I think it's a good idea to play the league matches at home and not abroad. I know that for UEFA this was a difficult situation, and so for them it's not easy, because UEFA also wants to protect the club competitions, and it can't be in our interest that we do our league matches abroad. And yes, we want to expand, but we can expand with this big new international club competitions, Club World Cup, or with the UEFA club competitions and as well with our friendlies. I think this should be our idea and this is what we are aiming for." 12. DELEGATES ON STAGE 13. (SOUNDBITE) (English) NASSER AL-KHELAIFI, EUROPEAN FOOTBALL CLUBS (EFC) CHAIRMAN, TALKING ABOUT PLAYER WORKLOAD, SAYING: "If you ask the players, most of the players, do you want to play one match every week or two matches every week? They will say two matches every week. Can they do it? It's a different story, different question, right? They don't want to train, trust me. The fans want to watch also them playing. But of course, everything we try to develop, everything we try to improve, calendar, one of them, yes, we need to look at the calendar. There is something that needs to improve in the calendar definitely. Yes, we need to protect the players, we need to protect the players, the clubs, the leagues, the national teams. So we all, we have the same vision, the same idea actually with everyone." 14. PRESS CONFERENCE 15. (SOUNDBITE) (English) NASSER AL-KHELAIFI, EUROPEAN FOOTBALL CLUBS (EFC) CHAIRMAN, TALKING ABOUT PLAYING INTERNATIONAL TOURNAMENTS IN THE EUROPEAN WINTER, SAYING: "As I said we shouldn't be scared of changes, but what the change Is, is it for better? So we need to analyze and study everything, and then we should look at it, definitely. But it's a very difficult position today, you say this is better or the other option is better. So I think we should really study all the options that we have. There's something that needs to change, yes, definitely, you know. But I mean, as clubs, as national teams, as confederations, with all the respect to everybody, that we sit at the table and look at it, the players, coaches. You know, earlier I said the coaches, the players, they are the ones on the pitch. They are the ones working every day. So we need to have also their opinion." 16. EFC LOGO 17. END OF PRESS CONFERENCE 18. AL-KHELAIFI WITH OTHER DELEGATES STORY: TO FOLLOW

