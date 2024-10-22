Alastair Cook: Joe Root And Kane Williamson Stand Above The Rest In Test Cricket

Former England captain Alastair Cook has praised Joe Root for his exceptional form in Test cricket, stating that only New Zealand's Kane Williamson comes close to matching Root at the "precise moment in time."

Root and Williamson, members of the elite ‘Fab Four’ alongside Virat Kohli and Steven Smith, have been dominant figures in international cricket. However, Root’s recent performances have elevated him, setting him apart from his peers.

Root’s current tally stands at 12,716 Test runs, bringing him within 3,206 runs of surpassing India’s cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar to become the highest run-scorer in Test cricket history.

Cook, speaking during a round-table interview hosted by the ICC, highlighted Root’s remarkable consistency over the past year. He remarked, “I think at this precise moment in time, I find it hard to see anyone playing as well as Joe Root. Of the so-called ‘Big Four,’ I think Williamson and him are probably in the best form at the moment.”

The ‘Big Four’—Root, Williamson, Kohli, and Smith—are known for their unique styles and approaches to the game, yet they share a common trait: their hunger and determination to continuously improve and score runs.

Currently, Root is playing in a three-match Test series against Pakistan, where he has already scored 314 runs, averaging an impressive 104.67 in the first two matches.

On the other hand, Williamson, who has been named in New Zealand’s squad for their three-Test series against India, missed the first Test in Bengaluru due to a groin strain and will sit out the second Test as well, according to coach Gary Stead.

Root’s form continues to impress as he aims to add more runs to his tally in the final Test against Pakistan, which begins in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

(WIth ANI Inputs)

