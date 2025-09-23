All arrangements made for World Para Athletics Championships: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Administrator

New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI): Sarath Chandra Yadav, Administrator of the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, has said that adequate arrangements have been for the upcoming New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championship.

On Tuesday, the Delhi Police, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) and CATS (Centralised Accident and Trauma Services) conducted mock drills at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium for fire safety, bomb threat, accident management and crowd control to check preparedness for the marquee event, which will be held from September 27 to October 5, with the opening ceremony scheduled on September 25.

With each passing day, the anticipation around the tournament continues to grow, considering India will host the World Para Athletics Championship for the first time.

Sarath Yadav talked of the measures taken to ensure smooth championship.

“The games will be held from September 27 to October 5. Considering the participation from over 100 countries, all necessary measures have been taken to ensure the safety of both spectators and athletes within the stadium. As part of the safety measures, we discussed the preparedness for any contingency,” Yadav told ANI.

“A mock drill was held that covered all scenarios, including bomb threats, fire accidents, stampedes, and structural collapses. All stakeholders, including NDRF, Delhi Disaster Management Authority, Civil Defence, and the security personnel deployed by the Sports Authority of India and the Ministry, participated in the drill and were well-briefed. We are all prepared for any scenario,” he added.

Sarath Yadav also outlined that renovations were made to the stadium in the last four months to make it more accessible to para-athletes. The modifications include the installation of ramps and revamping the washrooms to make them more accessible for the participating athletes.

“A lot of renovations were done during the last 3-4 months, which make it para-athlete friendly. All the ramps have been completed, and the washrooms have been made para-friendly,” Yadav said

Sumit Jha, Additional DCP (South West District), informed that over 1000 Delhi Police personnel will be deployed for the World Para Athletics Championship across the main venue and two training venues at Thyagaraj Stadium and Commonwealth Games Village.

“For this championship, more than 1,000 police personnel have been deployed. Officers are stationed right from the airport to hotels, hospitals, and even as part of the players’ transport plans, ensuring close monitoring for their security and easy movements. Delhi Police has been deployed in shifts for this event,” Jha told the media.

“Security arrangements have been made at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and Thyagaraj Sports Complex, covering the entire duration of the event from September 27 to October 5. We have also deployed security for September 25, and a mock drill was conducted today for the same,” he added.

The Paralympic Committee of India organised a specially-abled sensitisation programme for both the Delhi Police and volunteers to brief them on the dos and don’ts, para-friendly practices, and athlete etiquette.

More than 300 volunteers were sensitised on creating a welcoming, inclusive, and safe environment for para-athletes and spectators during the championship. Delhi Police officials were also briefed to ensure barrier-free access and smooth facilitation for athletes and visitors.

Speaking about the initiative, Bhupinder Singh, Project Head, Svayam, said, “Today, over 300 volunteers were sensitised to create a barrier-free and athlete-friendly environment. This initiative will play a crucial role in ensuring smooth conduct of the Championships and enhancing the experience for para-athletes and visitors alike.” (ANI)

