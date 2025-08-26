Amari Cooper Returns To Raiders After Six Years In Shocking NFL Twist

Amari Cooper is officially back in silver and black. After a six-year hiatus from the franchise that drafted him in 2015, the four-time Pro Bowler has rejoined the Las Vegas Raiders on a reported one-year deal, according to ESPN and NFL Network.

A Full-Circle Move for the Former First-Round Pick

Cooper was originally selected fourth overall by the then-Oakland Raiders and made an immediate impact, earning back-to-back Pro Bowl nods in his first two seasons. However, his production declined in 2018, leading to a mid-season trade to the Dallas Cowboys.

After stints with the Cowboys, Buffalo Bills, and most recently, the Cleveland Browns, Cooper has racked up 711 career receptions for 10,033 yards and 64 touchdowns across 154 regular-season games. He’s also recorded five 1,000-yard receiving seasons, including consecutive ones from 2018 to 2020 and again in 2022 and 2023.

Raiders Reshuffle Receiver Room Amid Meyers Trade Rumors

Cooper’s return follows reports that current Raiders wideout Jakobi Meyers requested a trade due to stalled contract negotiations. Meyers led the team in receiving last season with 87 catches for 1,027 yards and four touchdowns. His potential departure could open up opportunities for Cooper to re-establish himself as a top target.

The Raiders’ depth chart also features Tre Tucker and rookie Dont’e Thornton Jr. Tucker recorded 539 yards and three touchdowns in 2024, while Thornton is viewed as a promising fourth-round pick.

A Strategic Addition Ahead of 2025 Season

Though Cooper considered remaining with the Browns and drew interest from the Bills, the Raiders made the winning move. His familiarity with the franchise and consistent veteran production could bring leadership and stability to a young receiving corps.

With this homecoming, the Raiders aim to reignite their offense and give Cooper the chance to close his career where it all began.

