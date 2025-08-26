LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Aleister Black Opens Up About WWE Return And Triple H’s Creative Vision

Aleister Black Opens Up About WWE Return And Triple H’s Creative Vision

Aleister Black has returned to WWE after four years, with Triple H choosing to maintain his original dark persona. Black praised the creative continuity and stage design made for his entrance. Now featured on SmackDown, he’s gaining momentum and eyeing a future championship run.

Aleister Black has returned to WWE after four years (Image Credit - WWE.com)
Aleister Black has returned to WWE after four years (Image Credit - WWE.com)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 26, 2025 12:59:31 IST

After a four-year absence, Aleister Black has officially returned to WWE, and this time, he’s doing it on his own terms. The former NXT Champion was released in 2021 during budget cuts but is now back under the guidance of Triple H, who seems committed to showcasing Black’s signature dark persona exactly as fans remember it.

A Journey Through AEW and Back Again

Following his 2021 WWE release, which came just days after the start of a promising feud with Big E, Black found new ground in AEW under the name Malakai Black. While his character there retained the same eerie mystique, fans always hoped for his return to WWE and that wish has now been granted.

Speaking on The Angle podcast, Black shared insight into how Triple H approached his comeback and character presentation. “It only made sense to come back as that,” he said. “Triple H didn’t think anything else was necessary the presentation was always complete. There wasn’t even much discussion. It was just, ‘This is what we’re doing.’”

Triple H Keeps the Darkness Intact

Black praised WWE’s willingness to honor the essence of his persona, especially with details like modifying the stage ramp to accommodate his unique entrance. “That was a really good feeling. It means you’re factored in,” he said. “They actually built the ramp into the stage just for my entrance.” The clear message: WWE is all-in on preserving what made Aleister Black special.

Back on SmackDown and Hungry for Gold

Now regularly featured on Friday Night SmackDown, Black is again receiving steady mid-card booking. While he’s yet to re-enter the title scene, his momentum is growing and with Triple H’s support, a championship run may not be far off.

Black’s return isn’t just nostalgia, it’s a second chance done right.

Also Read: WWE Women’s World Title In Limbo After Naomi Exit, Stephanie Vaquer Awaits New Opponent

Tags: AEWAleister BlackWWE

RELATED News

Aaryavir Sehwag Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Father Virender Sehwag: ‘Now I Understand Him As A Player’
Chess: Goa Declared The Official Host For The FIDE World Cup 2025
Charles Leclerc Backs Lewis Hamilton Amid Ferrari Struggles: ‘Too Early to Judge’
Jack Draper Advances at U.S. Open As Coleman Wong Makes History for Hong Kong
Venus Williams’ US Open Comeback Ends In Hard-Fought Loss To Karolína Muchová

LATEST NEWS

Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift Shatter Guinness World Record On Same Day As Jaw-Dropping Engagement Announcement
Priyanka joins Rahul’s Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar’s Supaul, targets BJP over ‘vote theft’
Taylor Swift Shows Off Engagement Ring: Is There A Hidden Meaning Behind It?
What’s The Secret Behind Lisa’s Killer Body? BLACKPINK Icon Reveals Diet Secrets!
U.S. Tariffs Double Overnight! Can India’s Exporters Survive the 50% Shock?
Donald Trump Threatens Tariffs Over Foreign Digital Rules Targeting US Tech Giants – What We Know
Trapped Afghan Refugees Finally Get Hope as Germany Ends Ban – But Is It Too Late?
US Court Blocks Pennsylvania from Disqualifying Mail Ballots Over Envelope Date Errors
Punjab Govt. Shuts Schools for Four Days Amid Heavy Rain Alert
Taylor Swift Said Yes! Hollywood Pop Icon And Travis Kelce Announce Engagement
Aleister Black Opens Up About WWE Return And Triple H’s Creative Vision

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Aleister Black Opens Up About WWE Return And Triple H’s Creative Vision

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Aleister Black Opens Up About WWE Return And Triple H’s Creative Vision
Aleister Black Opens Up About WWE Return And Triple H’s Creative Vision
Aleister Black Opens Up About WWE Return And Triple H’s Creative Vision
Aleister Black Opens Up About WWE Return And Triple H’s Creative Vision

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?