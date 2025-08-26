Aleister Black Opens Up About WWE Return And Triple H’s Creative Vision

After a four-year absence, Aleister Black has officially returned to WWE, and this time, he’s doing it on his own terms. The former NXT Champion was released in 2021 during budget cuts but is now back under the guidance of Triple H, who seems committed to showcasing Black’s signature dark persona exactly as fans remember it.

A Journey Through AEW and Back Again

Following his 2021 WWE release, which came just days after the start of a promising feud with Big E, Black found new ground in AEW under the name Malakai Black. While his character there retained the same eerie mystique, fans always hoped for his return to WWE and that wish has now been granted.

Speaking on The Angle podcast, Black shared insight into how Triple H approached his comeback and character presentation. “It only made sense to come back as that,” he said. “Triple H didn’t think anything else was necessary the presentation was always complete. There wasn’t even much discussion. It was just, ‘This is what we’re doing.’”

Triple H Keeps the Darkness Intact

Black praised WWE’s willingness to honor the essence of his persona, especially with details like modifying the stage ramp to accommodate his unique entrance. “That was a really good feeling. It means you’re factored in,” he said. “They actually built the ramp into the stage just for my entrance.” The clear message: WWE is all-in on preserving what made Aleister Black special.

Back on SmackDown and Hungry for Gold

Now regularly featured on Friday Night SmackDown, Black is again receiving steady mid-card booking. While he’s yet to re-enter the title scene, his momentum is growing and with Triple H’s support, a championship run may not be far off.

Black’s return isn’t just nostalgia, it’s a second chance done right.

