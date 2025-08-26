LIVE TV
Home > Sports > WWE Women’s World Title In Limbo After Naomi Exit, Stephanie Vaquer Awaits New Opponent

With Naomi sidelined due to pregnancy, the WWE Women’s World Title has been vacated. Stephanie Vaquer, originally set to challenge at Clash in Paris, will now face a new opponent to be revealed on Sept. 1 RAW. Her path to main roster gold continues as WWE reshapes the title picture.

Stephanie Vaquer, originally set to challenge at Clash in Paris, will now face a new opponent (Image Credit - WWE.com)
Stephanie Vaquer, originally set to challenge at Clash in Paris, will now face a new opponent (Image Credit - WWE.com)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 26, 2025 12:38:18 IST

The WWE Women’s World Championship has officially been vacated following the announcement of Naomi’s pregnancy and now, all eyes are on what’s next for the title and its top contender, Stephanie Vaquer.

Naomi’s Exit Shakes Up Clash in Paris Plans

Originally set to challenge Naomi for the championship at Clash in Paris on August 31, Stephanie Vaquer’s title shot has been postponed. WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce broke the news to her during the August 25 episode, confirming Naomi’s pregnancy and the immediate vacating of the title. With Naomi out, the highly anticipated title bout was pulled from the premium live event. While Vaquer won’t be competing in Paris, she’s not out of the title picture. Pearce assured her she’ll still get a championship match however, with a new opponent, on a new date, to be determined.


A New Opponent Awaits “La Primera”

Though Pearce hasn’t named who Vaquer will face, fans won’t have to wait long. WWE announced that the new opponent will be revealed on the September 1 edition of RAW, making it clear that the company intends to move quickly in crowning a new Women’s World Champion.

Stephanie Vaquer, already holding the NXT Women’s and North American titles, is on the cusp of making history with her first taste of main roster gold. Known as “La Primera,” she remains focused and ready for whoever WWE puts in her path.

Clash in Paris Card Continues to Build

Even without the women’s title match, Clash in Paris remains stacked. Confirmed matches include:

  • Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk vs. LA Knight vs. Jey Uso (World Heavyweight Title)
  • John Cena vs. Logan Paul
  • Sheamus vs. Rusev (Donnybrook Match)
  • Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed

Stay tuned as the Women’s World Title picture becomes clearer in the coming days.

