WWE Women’s World Title In Limbo After Naomi Exit, Stephanie Vaquer Awaits New Opponent

The WWE Women’s World Championship has officially been vacated following the announcement of Naomi’s pregnancy and now, all eyes are on what’s next for the title and its top contender, Stephanie Vaquer.

Naomi’s Exit Shakes Up Clash in Paris Plans

Originally set to challenge Naomi for the championship at Clash in Paris on August 31, Stephanie Vaquer’s title shot has been postponed. WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce broke the news to her during the August 25 episode, confirming Naomi’s pregnancy and the immediate vacating of the title. With Naomi out, the highly anticipated title bout was pulled from the premium live event. While Vaquer won’t be competing in Paris, she’s not out of the title picture. Pearce assured her she’ll still get a championship match however, with a new opponent, on a new date, to be determined.

Stephanie Vaquer will still get her WWE Women’s World Championship match but it will NOT be THIS SUNDAY at #WWEClash in Paris 😭#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/REuSuDL6n3 — WWE (@WWE) August 25, 2025





A New Opponent Awaits “La Primera”

Though Pearce hasn’t named who Vaquer will face, fans won’t have to wait long. WWE announced that the new opponent will be revealed on the September 1 edition of RAW, making it clear that the company intends to move quickly in crowning a new Women’s World Champion.

Stephanie Vaquer, already holding the NXT Women’s and North American titles, is on the cusp of making history with her first taste of main roster gold. Known as “La Primera,” she remains focused and ready for whoever WWE puts in her path.

Clash in Paris Card Continues to Build

Even without the women’s title match, Clash in Paris remains stacked. Confirmed matches include:

Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk vs. LA Knight vs. Jey Uso (World Heavyweight Title)

John Cena vs. Logan Paul

Sheamus vs. Rusev (Donnybrook Match)

Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed

Stay tuned as the Women’s World Title picture becomes clearer in the coming days.

Also Read: WWE’s Sami Zayn Reunites With PAC At Soccer Match As Roxanne Perez Demands Title Shot