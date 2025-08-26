WWE’s Sami Zayn Reunites With PAC At Soccer Match As Roxanne Perez Demands Title Shot

Two of pro wrestling’s top stars, Sami Zayn and PAC, were spotted enjoying some Premier League action on Monday (August 25). The WWE and AEW performers took in the thrilling Newcastle United vs. Liverpool game together, with Zayn later posting a selfie from the stadium. The duo even appeared on the live Sky Sports broadcast during the match. The game itself delivered plenty of excitement, with Liverpool securing a dramatic 3–2 win over Newcastle in front of their home crowd.

Wrestling Tours Converge in the UK

Zayn’s appearance makes sense WWE is currently on its European tour, with the build-up to the Clash in Paris premium live event this Sunday. Meanwhile, PAC and the AEW roster were also in the UK for Forbidden Door, creating a unique moment where stars from rival promotions were able to cross paths publicly. While they may belong to different companies, Zayn and PAC’s shared love for football and mutual respect, bridged the promotional divide for at least one night.

Roxanne Perez Wants Her Shot at the Women’s Title

Meanwhile, back in WWE, Roxanne Perez has her eyes on championship gold. On Monday Night RAW, it was revealed that Stephanie Vaquer’s Women’s World Title match is being postponed, with more news coming next week. That didn’t stop Perez from staking her claim.

Appearing on the RAW Recap podcast, she boldly stated, “I think anyone in the Judgment Day should be in that match with Stephanie throw me in. Throw Raquel in. As long as it’s the Judgment Day, that’s all that matters.”

With Vaquer’s next challenger still unknown, Perez is making sure her name stays in the conversation and she’s not alone.

