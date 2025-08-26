LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Ilona Maher Beyond The Pitch: Net Worth, Love Life, And Possible WWE Leap

Ilona Maher Beyond The Pitch: Net Worth, Love Life, And Possible WWE Leap

Ilona Maher, U.S. rugby star and media sensation, balances fame, sport, and big opportunities. With a net worth between USD 1–4 million, a massive social following, and a potential WWE future, she remains focused on the World Cup while building a brand beyond the pitch on her own terms.

Image Credit - Instagram/ilonamaher
Image Credit - Instagram/ilonamaher

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 26, 2025 11:11:05 IST

As Ilona Maher suits up for the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup, fans are just as curious about her life off the pitch. With millions of followers and media appearances piling up, Maher has become one of the most visible figures in American rugby and her influence stretches far beyond the try line.

Single and Unapologetically Focused

Despite playful rumors sparked during her Dancing with the Stars appearance, Maher has confirmed she’s single. In interviews, she’s joked about not having dated in years and says she’s holding out for someone kind, confident, and with a good sense of humor. For now, her attention is firmly on rugby and career goals. “I’m open to the right person,” she’s said, “but I’m not in a rush.” Her candidness about relationships has only increased her relatability and popularity online.

A Million-Dollar Brand in the Making

Maher is more than an athlete she’s a media force. Public estimates place her net worth between USD 1 million and USD 4 million, fueled by national team and club salaries, sponsorships, media gigs, and creator content. With nearly nine million followers across TikTok, Instagram, and X, she’s a top-tier influencer in sports. Her short-term contract with Bristol Bears earlier this year added to her earnings and visibility ahead of the World Cup.

Adding to the intrigue, Maher recently acknowledged she’s been approached by WWE a potential next step she’s not ruling out. Though she downplayed the rumors for now, she called it an “exciting opportunity” and hinted it could be a launchpad into acting.

Building a Brand Beyond Rugby

What sets Maher apart is how she’s used her platform. She speaks openly about body image, confidence, and life as a female athlete, connecting with fans on a personal level. This authenticity has made her a go-to name for brands and media appearances. Whether she continues in rugby or ventures into entertainment, Maher is clearly building something bigger and on her own terms.

As the World Cup heats up, her personal story is just as compelling as her performances on the field.

Also Read: WWE 2K25 On Switch 2 Surprises With Smooth Gameplay And Solid Features

Tags: Ilona MaherWWE

RELATED News

Aaryavir Sehwag Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Father Virender Sehwag: ‘Now I Understand Him As A Player’
Chess: Goa Declared The Official Host For The FIDE World Cup 2025
Charles Leclerc Backs Lewis Hamilton Amid Ferrari Struggles: ‘Too Early to Judge’
Jack Draper Advances at U.S. Open As Coleman Wong Makes History for Hong Kong
Venus Williams’ US Open Comeback Ends In Hard-Fought Loss To Karolína Muchová

LATEST NEWS

Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift Shatter Guinness World Record On Same Day As Jaw-Dropping Engagement Announcement
Priyanka joins Rahul’s Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar’s Supaul, targets BJP over ‘vote theft’
Taylor Swift Shows Off Engagement Ring: Is There A Hidden Meaning Behind It?
What’s The Secret Behind Lisa’s Killer Body? BLACKPINK Icon Reveals Diet Secrets!
U.S. Tariffs Double Overnight! Can India’s Exporters Survive the 50% Shock?
Donald Trump Threatens Tariffs Over Foreign Digital Rules Targeting US Tech Giants – What We Know
Trapped Afghan Refugees Finally Get Hope as Germany Ends Ban – But Is It Too Late?
US Court Blocks Pennsylvania from Disqualifying Mail Ballots Over Envelope Date Errors
Punjab Govt. Shuts Schools for Four Days Amid Heavy Rain Alert
Taylor Swift Said Yes! Hollywood Pop Icon And Travis Kelce Announce Engagement
Ilona Maher Beyond The Pitch: Net Worth, Love Life, And Possible WWE Leap

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ilona Maher Beyond The Pitch: Net Worth, Love Life, And Possible WWE Leap

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ilona Maher Beyond The Pitch: Net Worth, Love Life, And Possible WWE Leap
Ilona Maher Beyond The Pitch: Net Worth, Love Life, And Possible WWE Leap
Ilona Maher Beyond The Pitch: Net Worth, Love Life, And Possible WWE Leap
Ilona Maher Beyond The Pitch: Net Worth, Love Life, And Possible WWE Leap

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?