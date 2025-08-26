WWE 2K25 On Switch 2 Surprises With Smooth Gameplay And Solid Features

After the infamous WWE 2K18 performance on the original Switch, expectations were low for WWE 2K25’s arrival on the Switch 2. But this time, things are different. The game delivers a surprisingly polished experience in handheld mode, running smoothly at 60FPS during matches. Controls feel responsive, and despite the Switch’s distinct button layout, gameplay remains intuitive. The overall feel is impressively close to its console counterparts, marking a major leap for WWE games on Nintendo hardware.

Packed With Content, But Not Without Limits

WWE 2K25 is packed with content. You’ll find staples like Universe Mode, and the online-focused The Island, where players compete and build up their Superstars. Unfortunately, cross-platform play is missing so Community Creations are locked within the Switch 2 ecosystem, limiting the shared content pool.

The real highlight, though, is MyRISE. It merges both men’s and women’s storylines into a single narrative, driven by choices and character customization. Your Superstar battles through a WWE draft and faces off against a rogue NXT faction led by Bayley and Kevin Owens. Personality traits you choose shape your dialogue and career path, adding real replay value.

A Visual Step Up With Minor Setbacks

Visually, WWE 2K25 holds up well on the Switch 2. While textures don’t quite match up to PS5 or PC versions, animations are smooth and the game stays visually crisp especially in docked mode. Cutscenes do dip to 30FPS, which slightly affects timing in mini-games, but it’s not a dealbreaker.

Final Thoughts: A Winning Return to Portable Wrestling

Load times are lightning fast, and the soundtrack shines with genre variety, BABYMETAL’s “RATATATA” stands out as a highlight. Battery life averages around 2.5 to 3 hours in handheld mode.

Overall, WWE 2K25 on Switch 2 is a massive step forward. It’s feature-rich, runs smoothly, and finally delivers a proper portable wrestling experience for Nintendo fans.

