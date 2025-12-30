LIVE TV
Anthony Joshua's Camp Confirms Two Of His Close Friends Died In Nigeria Car Accident

Anthony Joshua's Camp Confirms Two Of His Close Friends Died In Nigeria Car Accident

The former world heavyweight boxing champion was taken to an undisclosed hospital after his car hit a stationary vehicle at about 11am on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, the Ogun state police commissioner, Lanre Ogunlowo, said

Anthony Joshua With Sina Ghami and Kevin ‘Lateef’ Ayodele. (Photo Credits: X)
Anthony Joshua With Sina Ghami and Kevin ‘Lateef’ Ayodele. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: December 30, 2025 13:42:31 IST

Anthony Joshua's Camp Confirms Two Of His Close Friends Died In Nigeria Car Accident

The British heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua was injured in a car crash in Nigeria on Monday morning. Joshua’s two close friends who were with him in the car were killed in the accident.

An official spokesman for Joshua said: “It is with the deepest and most profound sadness that we confirm, following a road traffic accident in Lagos, Nigeria earlier today, the death of Sina Ghami and Kevin ‘Lateef’ Ayodele.”

“Both were close friends and integral members of Anthony’s team. We respectfully ask that space and privacy be given to the families at this time while they process this truly shocking and devastating news. Anthony sustained injuries in the accident and was taken to hospital for checks and treatment, he is in a stable condition and will remain there for observation.”

Ghami was the strength and conditioning coach while Ayodele was a trainer in Joshua’s camp.

“With the heaviest of hearts. Two great men. Rest in eternal peace Sina and Latz [Ayodele]. My thoughts and deepest prayers are with everyone,” Matchroom chairman Eddie Hearn said.





An Ogun police command statement read: “The vehicle conveying Mr Joshua, a Lexus SUV, was involved in the accident under circumstances that are currently being investigated. Joshua, seated in the rear of the vehicle, sustained minor injuries and is receiving medical attention with another injured person.



“Tragically, two other passengers in the vehicle lost their lives at the scene. The deceased have been conveyed to Livewell hospital morgue, Sagamu. The Ogun state police command extends heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and assures the public that a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident has commenced.”

The Nigeria president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, added his condolences. “I have spoken with AJ to personally convey my condolences over the passing of his two close associates in the recent accident. I wished him a full and speedy recovery and prayed with him,” he said. 

First published on: Dec 30, 2025 1:42 PM IST
Anthony Joshua’s Camp Confirms Two Of His Close Friends Died In Nigeria Car Accident

