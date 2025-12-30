Anthony Joshua’s Camp Confirms Two Of His Close Friends Died In Nigeria Car Accident

The British heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua was injured in a car crash in Nigeria on Monday morning. Joshua’s two close friends who were with him in the car were killed in the accident.

An official spokesman for Joshua said: “It is with the deepest and most profound sadness that we confirm, following a road traffic accident in Lagos, Nigeria earlier today, the death of Sina Ghami and Kevin ‘Lateef’ Ayodele.”

“Both were close friends and integral members of Anthony’s team. We respectfully ask that space and privacy be given to the families at this time while they process this truly shocking and devastating news. Anthony sustained injuries in the accident and was taken to hospital for checks and treatment, he is in a stable condition and will remain there for observation.”

Ghami was the strength and conditioning coach while Ayodele was a trainer in Joshua’s camp.

“With the heaviest of hearts. Two great men. Rest in eternal peace Sina and Latz [Ayodele]. My thoughts and deepest prayers are with everyone,” Matchroom chairman Eddie Hearn said.

Sad and heartbreaking 💔 Anthony Joshua has lost two close coaches, Latz and Sina, in a fatal car crash. They sat in front while Joshua was in the back seat. The two individuals who lost their lives in the Anthony Joshua crash have been identified as his close friends and… pic.twitter.com/f3k9qZie1i — KAY-KAY 🇬🇭 (@GodsonKankani) December 29, 2025







Anthony Joshua accident Preliminary findings 1. Excessive speed. 2. Wrongful overtaking. 3. FRSC operatives arrived at the scene within three (3) minutes of notification, enabling swift rescue operations, evacuation of victims, effective traffic control, and prevention of… pic.twitter.com/O50lVWSnYS — Pastor Okezie J. Atañi (@Onsogbu) December 29, 2025







An Ogun police command statement read: “The vehicle conveying Mr Joshua, a Lexus SUV, was involved in the accident under circumstances that are currently being investigated. Joshua, seated in the rear of the vehicle, sustained minor injuries and is receiving medical attention with another injured person.

🚨🇬🇧 ANTHONY JOSHUA SURVIVES FATAL CRASH IN NIGERIA Anthony Joshua has survived a deadly road crash on a Nigerian highway while on holiday. 🔴 Joshua was a passenger in a Lexus SUV

🔴 Vehicle hit a stationary truck on the Lagos–Ibadan expressway

🔴 Two passengers were killed at… pic.twitter.com/XEqfbOgk8F — British Intel (@TheBritishIntel) December 29, 2025







“Tragically, two other passengers in the vehicle lost their lives at the scene. The deceased have been conveyed to Livewell hospital morgue, Sagamu. The Ogun state police command extends heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and assures the public that a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident has commenced.”

The Nigeria president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, added his condolences. “I have spoken with AJ to personally convey my condolences over the passing of his two close associates in the recent accident. I wished him a full and speedy recovery and prayed with him,” he said.

Also Read: Virat Kohli–Rohit Sharma Test Retirements Revisited: Former India Batter Says Exits ‘Didn’t Feel Natural’