Home > Sports > Watch: Arjun Tendulkar's First Public Appearance with Sachin, Sara, and Anjali During Ganesh Chaturthi, After Engagement to Saaniya Chandhok

The first time Arjun Tendulkar is seen with Sachin Tendulkar, Anjali Tendulkar, and Sara Tendulkar on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, after he is engaged to Saaniya Chandhok has attracted a lot of attention.

Published By: Ashish Rana
Last updated: August 29, 2025 02:48:13 IST

The Tendulkar family, which is one of the most desirable brands in the Indian cricket, has landed in the limelight yet again. The family appeared as a special guest together after several weeks of speculation on the personal life of Sara Tendulkar and the engagement of Arjun Tendulkar in Ganesh Chaturthi festivities.

Arjun Tendulkar Seen with Family Post Engagement

Arjun Tendulkar was declared to be engaged to Saaniya Chandhok on August 14 but Sachin Tendulkar later announced engagement in the same month. This jubilant appearance was the first occasion Arjun had appeared since the announcement, and this outing raised more debates in social media.

His wife Anjali, son Arjun and daughter Sara were photographed in a video praying before an idol of Lord Ganesha. The family attended the house of Raj Thackeray located in Mumbai and attended the celebrations as well as prayed together.

Sachin Tendulkar Confirms the Big News

In one of the Reddit “Ask Me Anything”, Sachin Tendulkar himself answered the question of fans about the engagement of his son. Yes he said and we are all very excited about the new phase in his life. His confirmation soon ended the speculation that existed between the relationship of Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok.

The affair of the engagement itself was confidential. Arjun and Saaniya were married on August 13 in the presence of the close relatives and few friends. Despite the low-key ceremony, the news spread rapidly online.

Saaniya Chandhok’s Profile and Family Connection

Although Arjun Tendulkar has been famous through his cricketing and family heritage, his fiancee Saaniya Chandhok has remained a low profile individual. She is very close to Sara Tendulkar, which has rendered her presence in the family very natural.

Saaniya is a professional related to pet care and nutrition. She is a Designated Partner and Director of Mr. Paws Pet Spa & Store LLP which specializes in pet wellness and services. This is a field of work that has kept her out of the limelight of the society yet her involvement has brought the attention to her life.

Arjun Tendulkar’s Cricketing Journey Continues

Wedding bells might be in the offing but Arjun Tendulkar is right now preoccupied with cricket. The 25 year old all-rounder will be entering his third domestic season with Goa. He has already appeared in 17 matches in first-class cricket, where he has taken 37 wickets and scored 532 runs including 100 and 5 wicket hauls.

Arjun has also featured in the limited-overs. He has already played 18 List As, 24 T20s with a wicket of 25 and 27 respectively. He has since 2021 been included in the squad of the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League. However, during the 2025 season he played no game, and has a total of five IPL appearances, three wickets and 13 runs.

Arjun appeared with Sachin Tendulkar, Anjali and Sara on Ganesh Chaturthi, and this personal touch to a festival event is a memory that the fans would never forget.

Tags: Anjali TendulkarArjun Tendulkarbiharelection-hero-5Ganesh ChaturthiSaaniya Chandhoksachin tendulkarSara Tendulkar

