Arsenal won 3-2 in an absorbing preseason friendly at the Singapore National Stadium, putting on display the Gunners’ tactical depth and future in goal development. The winners were sealed by a penalty from Martin Odegaard in the 85th minute after 15-year-old Max Dowman put in an excellent dribble down the box. The introduction of new signing Viktor Gyokeres was done just before the game.

Match recap

Newcastle shocked the Gunners at the onset when Elanga connected a rare goal opportunity, taking full advantage of a mis-hit cross within six minutes. Arsenal struck back hard shortly before halftime with a poise finish from Mikel Merino, plus an own goal by Alex Murphy who inadvertently put the ball in his own net. Though the Gunners were having a fair share of the aggression, Newcastle pushed back midway through the second half when Jacob Murphy struck from long range to level the scores. Yet, with Dowman drawing the decisive foul, Odegaard coolly slotted home from the spot to put Arsenal back ahead and seal the win. Mikel Arteta described Dowman’s maturity and vision as “exceptional for a 15-year-old,” which was seconded by both fans and analysts. However, Arsenal fans were starting to raise concerns over unhappy goalkeeper David Raya’s early mistake, many even calling for Kepa Arrizabalaga to give him a run for his number one shirt.

Absence of Alexander Isak

For Newcastle, the glaring attacking holes were there for all to see in the absence of Alexander Isak amidst mounting transfer speculation. Whatever the bright start put up by Elanga, the Magpies showed ‘no structure or a coherent starting lineup,’ suggesting deeper pre-season troubles. Newcastle is now changing gears in pursuit of a summer, with Yoane Wissa, Benjamin Sesko, and Nicolas Jackson proving to be among the potential replacements.

The friendly was very much a microcosm of what summer meant for both clubs: Arsenal bringing in elite-level guys and banking on their youth talent, while Newcastle faces player departures in transfer uncertainties going into their Champions League campaign.

