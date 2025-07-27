Home > Sports > Joao Felix Set To Reunite With Cristiano Ronaldo At Al Nassr

Joao Felix Set To Reunite With Cristiano Ronaldo At Al Nassr

Joao Felix is reputedly among the highest-paid football players in the world, having already accepted the personal details of a planned five-year contract for £22 million a year.

Joining a league that is investing heavily in star quality and reuniting with national stars, Felix sees the transfer as a chance for a tactical and personal comeback.

July 27, 2025

As Al Nassr approaches completion of a £44 million deal to acquire the 25-year-old Portuguese forward from Chelsea, Joao Felix looks set for a dramatic career change. Al Nassr’s apparent intention to sabotage Bournemouth’s possible move for Benfica’s homecoming option for Felix may be explained by the fact that this move would bring him back together with fellow countryman Cristiano Ronaldo, who recently extended his contract under manager Jorge Jesus.

What do the reports say?

According to reports, Al Nassr’s offer includes a base fee of £26 million (€30 million), with add-ons and a sell-on clause driving the valuation up to £44 million to £50 million, which is in line with Chelsea’s €50 million asking price. Felix has already agreed to the personal terms of a proposed five-year contract that would reportedly earn him £22 million annually, making him one of the highest-paid football players in the world. He has also given permission to travel for a medical.

Chelsea eyeing for big players?

Felix’s displacement within Chelsea’s changing plans under manager Enzo Maresca is highlighted by this development.  He seems surplus to Chelsea’s needs after making just 20 appearances during his permanent return and a loan stint at AC Milan that had little effect. This sale also frees up a sizable amount of money for new players like Xavi Simons, Liam Delap, and Joao Pedro.

A loan or return to Benfica, where Felix started his career, had previously been discussed. Benfica’s inability to meet Chelsea’s demands caused that proposal to fall apart due to financial issues; in contrast, Al Nassr’s full permanent deal quickly took centre stage in the homecoming narrative.

Felix sees the move as an opportunity for both a tactical and personal comeback, joining a league that is making significant investments in star quality and getting back together with national heroes.  For Chelsea, it means they will quickly reorganise their squad and recover a large portion of their investment. The transfer represents a turning point in the changing dynamics of world football, where personal career trajectory and global club strategy drastically intersect, if it is finalised within the next 48 hours as expected.

