Luis Díaz Poised for 70 Million British Pounds Transfer from Liverpool to Bayern Munich

Liverpool’s Colombian winger Luis Díaz is on the brink of a major transfer to Bayern Munich. The German champions have made a second bid this summer, reportedly around 70 million British Pounds, which has convinced Liverpool to consider selling the 28-year-old forward.

Transfer Speculation Forces Díaz’s Absence

Díaz, who joined Liverpool from Porto in January 2022 for 37.5 million British Pounds, has been a long-term target for Bayern as they look to strengthen their attack. Liverpool manager Arne Slot recently confirmed Díaz’s absence from the pre-season friendly against AC Milan was due to ongoing transfer speculation. Despite missing the game, Díaz remains with Liverpool’s squad during their tour in Asia and continues to train as preparations for their next match in Japan proceed.

Bayern Munich Closing in on Luis Díaz Deal

Liverpool have been busy this summer, signing Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike, two key acquisitions in the club’s history while maintaining interest in Newcastle’s Alexander Isak. With Díaz’s potential departure and forward Darwin Núñez also linked with a move, Liverpool aims to generate funds to support these new signings.

Slot expressed confidence in his squad’s defensive depth despite Jarell Quansah’s sale, highlighting versatility from players like Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo. New arrivals such as Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez, and Giorgi Mamardashvili have begun integrating, with Wirtz making his first start in recent friendlies.

Other Notable Transfer News: João Félix and Everton’s Ambitions

Meanwhile, João Félix is set to leave Chelsea for Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr in a deal potentially worth 44 million British Pounds. Félix, 25, struggled to secure a regular spot at Chelsea and previously had a loan stint at AC Milan. At Al-Nassr, he will reunite with Cristiano Ronaldo, sharing the same agent.

Elsewhere, Everton manager David Moyes confirmed a bid for Bayern’s young left-back Adam Aznou, emphasizing the club’s urgent need for several signings ahead of their first season in a new stadium. Moyes indicated Everton are targeting experienced Premier League players to strengthen their squad after recent pre-season challenges.

