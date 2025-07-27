Home > Sports > Historic All-Indian Showdown: Koneru Humpy and Divya Deshmukh Head to Tiebreaks in 2025 FIDE Women’s World Cup Final

Historic All-Indian Showdown: Koneru Humpy and Divya Deshmukh Head to Tiebreaks in 2025 FIDE Women’s World Cup Final

The 2025 FIDE Women’s World Cup final in Batumi sees India’s Koneru Humpy and Divya Deshmukh tied after a hard-fought Game 2 draw. The all-Indian showdown moves to tiebreaks on July 28, showcasing the nation’s growing strength and talent in global women’s chess.

Koneru Humpy and Divya Deshmukh (Image Credit - X)
Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: July 27, 2025 20:32:06 IST

The 2025 FIDE Women’s World Cup final between India’s Koneru Humpy and Divya Deshmukh moves into tiebreaks following a hard-fought draw in Game 2 on Sunday, July 27, in Batumi, Georgia. This marks the first time two Indian players have contested the final, highlighting the nation’s growing prominence in global chess

Game 2: A Tactical Stalemate

In the second classical game, both players opted for solid, conventional openings, resulting in a balanced and cautious encounter. Divya, playing with the white pieces, initiated aggressive play, gaining a significant time advantage over Humpy. However, Humpy countered effectively, sacrificing a pawn to seize the initiative. The game culminated in a threefold repetition draw, which Humpy accepted after careful consideration.

Tiebreaks Scheduled for Monday 

The final will proceed to tiebreaks on Monday, July 28, beginning with two rapid games at a 15+10 time control. The winner of these games will be crowned the 2025 Women’s World Chess Champion. This match marks a historic all-Indian final, showcasing the depth of talent in Indian chess.

Rising Stars in Indian Chess

Koneru Humpy, 38 from Andhra Pradesh, is a seasoned Grandmaster and former Women’s World Chess Champion, renowned for her rapid and blitz skills. She has previously won the Women’s World Rapid Chess Championship in 2019 and 2024. Divya Deshmukh, 19 is from Maharashtra, is an International Master and Woman Grandmaster, celebrated for her dynamic play and recent victories over top-seeded opponents. Her performance in this tournament has been a testament to her growth and potential in the chess world.

As the final heads into tiebreaks, the chess community eagerly anticipates a thrilling conclusion to this landmark event.

