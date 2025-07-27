Home > Sports > Xander Zayas Makes History as Youngest Active World Champion

Xander Zayas Makes History as Youngest Active World Champion

Xander Zayas defeated Jorge Garcia Perez by unanimous decision to win the WBO junior middleweight title, becoming boxing’s youngest active world champion at 22. Zayas controlled the fight with precision and composure, answering every challenge to claim a clear and dominant victory.

Xander Zayas Makes History as Youngest Active World Champion

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: July 27, 2025 19:53:00 IST

Xander Zayas delivered a poised and polished performance on Saturday (July 26) night to outclass Mexico’s Jorge Garcia Perez by unanimous decision and claim the vacant WBO junior middleweight title. At just 22, the undefeated Puerto Rican became boxing’s youngest active world champion, fulfilling a lifelong dream in front of a roaring crowd at Madison Square Garden’s Theater.

A Battle of Skill and Strategy

Though Zayas entered as the favorite, Garcia didn’t make it easy. The Mexican contender used awkward angles and rough tactics early to disrupt Zayas’s rhythm. But the younger fighter’s superior footwork, timing, and shot selection eventually took control. Zayas landed crisp combinations to the body and head, especially in the sixth round when both men exchanged heavy blows at the center of the ring.

No Knockout, But No Doubt

Garcia had his flashes, most notably a sharp left hook in the third round and a spirited surge in the tenth—but Zayas met each test with poise and control. In the end, the judges saw it clearly in his favor, scoring the bout 119-109, 118-110, and 116-112. He outlanded Garcia 199 to 130, according to Compubox, and impressed with a 38.1 percent connection rate.

A Star Is Born in the Garden

Zayas’s rise began in a San Juan gym to escape bullying, blossoming after a family move to Florida under the guidance of Javiel Centeno. Inspired by Puerto Rican legends like Tito Trinidad and Miguel Cotto, Zayas now carries their legacy forward. “My mom is my hero,” he said. “We moved out of Puerto Rico to chase that dream, and it’s finally here at 22.”

With a spotless 22-0 record, Zayas now turns toward a stacked 154-pound division. His message is clear: “Anybody in the division can get it now.” Saturday was just the beginning.

Also Read: Anna Kalinskaya Ends Emma Raducanu’s Run to Set Up Final Clash with Leylah Fernandez

Tags: boxingXander Zayas

RELATED News

Anna Kalinskaya Ends Emma Raducanu’s Run to Set Up Final Clash with Leylah Fernandez
New York Yankees Double Down on Infield Depth, Land Amed Rosario from Nationals
Claressa Shields Cruises to Victory, Retains Heavyweight Crown in Detroit
Roony Bardghji, Dro Fernández Shine Bright as Barcelona Begin Preseason with 3-1 Win Over Vissel Kobe
Changing of the Guard? Joan Garcia Set to Inherit Ter Stegen’s No. 1 Shirt at Barcelona

LATEST NEWS

Aditya Infotech IPO: Can This Tech-Driven Giant Be The Dark Horse Of This Quarter Listings?
Madhampatty Rangaraj And Joy Crizildaa Celebrate Wedding Bliss With Surprise Baby Announcement Just Hours After Tying The Knot!
Laxmi India Finance IPO: Can This NBFC Be Your Next Smart Investment Move?
Xander Zayas Makes History as Youngest Active World Champion
School Assembly News Headlines Today (July 28): Top International, National, Business And Sports Updates
BJD Suspends Bhubaneswar Corporator Arrested In Rape Case; Naveen Patnaik Expresses Concerns
M&B Engineering IPO News: Is This Mid-Cap Engineering Firm The Sleeper Hit Of 2025?
M&B Engineering IPO News: Is This Mid-Cap Engineering Firm The Sleeper Hit Of 2025?
BTS Jungkook’s Surprise Seoul Visit To Cha Eun-Woo, Reunion Before Enlistment
Raveena Tandon Confirms Aranyak Season 2 Cancelled: Sironah’s Mystery Ends Abruptly, Fans Heartbroken Over Show’s Sudden Goodbye
Xander Zayas Makes History as Youngest Active World Champion

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Xander Zayas Makes History as Youngest Active World Champion

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Xander Zayas Makes History as Youngest Active World Champion
Xander Zayas Makes History as Youngest Active World Champion
Xander Zayas Makes History as Youngest Active World Champion
Xander Zayas Makes History as Youngest Active World Champion

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?