Xander Zayas Makes History as Youngest Active World Champion

Xander Zayas delivered a poised and polished performance on Saturday (July 26) night to outclass Mexico’s Jorge Garcia Perez by unanimous decision and claim the vacant WBO junior middleweight title. At just 22, the undefeated Puerto Rican became boxing’s youngest active world champion, fulfilling a lifelong dream in front of a roaring crowd at Madison Square Garden’s Theater.

A Battle of Skill and Strategy

Though Zayas entered as the favorite, Garcia didn’t make it easy. The Mexican contender used awkward angles and rough tactics early to disrupt Zayas’s rhythm. But the younger fighter’s superior footwork, timing, and shot selection eventually took control. Zayas landed crisp combinations to the body and head, especially in the sixth round when both men exchanged heavy blows at the center of the ring.

No Knockout, But No Doubt

Garcia had his flashes, most notably a sharp left hook in the third round and a spirited surge in the tenth—but Zayas met each test with poise and control. In the end, the judges saw it clearly in his favor, scoring the bout 119-109, 118-110, and 116-112. He outlanded Garcia 199 to 130, according to Compubox, and impressed with a 38.1 percent connection rate.

A Star Is Born in the Garden

Zayas’s rise began in a San Juan gym to escape bullying, blossoming after a family move to Florida under the guidance of Javiel Centeno. Inspired by Puerto Rican legends like Tito Trinidad and Miguel Cotto, Zayas now carries their legacy forward. “My mom is my hero,” he said. “We moved out of Puerto Rico to chase that dream, and it’s finally here at 22.”

With a spotless 22-0 record, Zayas now turns toward a stacked 154-pound division. His message is clear: “Anybody in the division can get it now.” Saturday was just the beginning.

