Home > Sports > Anna Kalinskaya Ends Emma Raducanu’s Run to Set Up Final Clash with Leylah Fernandez

Anna Kalinskaya Ends Emma Raducanu’s Run to Set Up Final Clash with Leylah Fernandez

Anna Kalinskaya defeated Emma Raducanu 6-4, 6-3 to reach the Washington Open final, where she will face Leylah Fernandez. Fernandez overcame Elena Rybakina in a thrilling three-set match. Kalinskaya praised Fernandez’s fighting spirit ahead of their highly anticipated Sunday (July 27) final.

Anna Kalinskaya defeated Emma Raducanu (Image Credit - X)
Anna Kalinskaya defeated Emma Raducanu (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: July 27, 2025 19:35:00 IST

Anna Kalinskaya produced a composed and commanding performance to defeat Emma Raducanu 6-4, 6-3 in the semi-finals of the Washington Open, booking her place in the final against Canada’s Leylah Fernandez. The Russian world No. 48 proved too consistent and aggressive for Raducanu, denying fans a much-anticipated rematch of the 2021 US Open final.

Anna Kalinskaya Controls the Tempo

The match began evenly, with both players holding serve and showcasing crisp baseline exchanges. But at 4-4 in the opening set, Kalinskaya raised her level, breaking Emma Raducanu with confident groundstrokes before calmly serving out the set. It was the first set Raducanu had dropped all tournament, a sign of the pressure Kalinskaya was applying.

The second set followed a similar rhythm. Although both players traded early breaks, Kalinskaya once again found a higher gear. She broke for a 4-2 lead and didn’t look back, closing out the match in just over 90 minutes. The result sends Kalinskaya into her first WTA 500 final.

“It was an interesting match. It’s nice to play against Emma,” Kalinskaya said after the win. “I’m proud of myself. I stayed aggressive and stuck to my plan.”

Fernandez Shocks Rybakina in Thriller

Earlier in the day, Leylah Fernandez battled past third seed Elena Rybakina in a three-hour epic, winning 6-7(2), 7-6(3), 7-6(3). Despite losing the opening set tiebreak and going down a break in the second, Fernandez showed her trademark grit. She broke back late in the second and took control in both remaining tiebreaks with fearless returning and steady nerves.

Anticipated Final Set for Sunday (July 27)

Anna Kalinskaya now turns her attention to Fernandez, acknowledging the Canadian’s fighting spirit. “She never gives up. It’s going to be another tough one,” she said. Both players will be seeking their first WTA 500 title in what promises to be a high-energy showdown.

Also Read: New York Yankees Double Down on Infield Depth, Land Amed Rosario from Nationals

Tags: Anna KalinskayaEmma Raducanutennis

RELATED News

Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya Leads ‘Sundays on Cycle’ Honouring Kargil Heroes; CAPF Takes the Lead Across India
New York Yankees Double Down on Infield Depth, Land Amed Rosario from Nationals
Claressa Shields Cruises to Victory, Retains Heavyweight Crown in Detroit
Roony Bardghji, Dro Fernández Shine Bright as Barcelona Begin Preseason with 3-1 Win Over Vissel Kobe
Changing of the Guard? Joan Garcia Set to Inherit Ter Stegen’s No. 1 Shirt at Barcelona

LATEST NEWS

Aditya Infotech IPO: Can This Tech-Driven Giant Be The Dark Horse Of This Quarter Listings?
Madhampatty Rangaraj And Joy Crizildaa Celebrate Wedding Bliss With Surprise Baby Announcement Just Hours After Tying The Knot!
Laxmi India Finance IPO: Can This NBFC Be Your Next Smart Investment Move?
School Assembly News Headlines Today (July 28): Top International, National, Business And Sports Updates
BJD Suspends Bhubaneswar Corporator Arrested In Rape Case; Naveen Patnaik Expresses Concerns
M&B Engineering IPO News: Is This Mid-Cap Engineering Firm The Sleeper Hit Of 2025?
M&B Engineering IPO News: Is This Mid-Cap Engineering Firm The Sleeper Hit Of 2025?
Anna Kalinskaya Ends Emma Raducanu’s Run to Set Up Final Clash with Leylah Fernandez
BTS Jungkook’s Surprise Seoul Visit To Cha Eun-Woo, Reunion Before Enlistment
Raveena Tandon Confirms Aranyak Season 2 Cancelled: Sironah’s Mystery Ends Abruptly, Fans Heartbroken Over Show’s Sudden Goodbye
Anna Kalinskaya Ends Emma Raducanu’s Run to Set Up Final Clash with Leylah Fernandez

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Anna Kalinskaya Ends Emma Raducanu’s Run to Set Up Final Clash with Leylah Fernandez

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Anna Kalinskaya Ends Emma Raducanu’s Run to Set Up Final Clash with Leylah Fernandez
Anna Kalinskaya Ends Emma Raducanu’s Run to Set Up Final Clash with Leylah Fernandez
Anna Kalinskaya Ends Emma Raducanu’s Run to Set Up Final Clash with Leylah Fernandez
Anna Kalinskaya Ends Emma Raducanu’s Run to Set Up Final Clash with Leylah Fernandez

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?