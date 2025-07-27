Anna Kalinskaya Ends Emma Raducanu’s Run to Set Up Final Clash with Leylah Fernandez

Anna Kalinskaya produced a composed and commanding performance to defeat Emma Raducanu 6-4, 6-3 in the semi-finals of the Washington Open, booking her place in the final against Canada’s Leylah Fernandez. The Russian world No. 48 proved too consistent and aggressive for Raducanu, denying fans a much-anticipated rematch of the 2021 US Open final.

Anna Kalinskaya Controls the Tempo

The match began evenly, with both players holding serve and showcasing crisp baseline exchanges. But at 4-4 in the opening set, Kalinskaya raised her level, breaking Emma Raducanu with confident groundstrokes before calmly serving out the set. It was the first set Raducanu had dropped all tournament, a sign of the pressure Kalinskaya was applying.

The second set followed a similar rhythm. Although both players traded early breaks, Kalinskaya once again found a higher gear. She broke for a 4-2 lead and didn’t look back, closing out the match in just over 90 minutes. The result sends Kalinskaya into her first WTA 500 final.

“It was an interesting match. It’s nice to play against Emma,” Kalinskaya said after the win. “I’m proud of myself. I stayed aggressive and stuck to my plan.”

Fernandez Shocks Rybakina in Thriller

Earlier in the day, Leylah Fernandez battled past third seed Elena Rybakina in a three-hour epic, winning 6-7(2), 7-6(3), 7-6(3). Despite losing the opening set tiebreak and going down a break in the second, Fernandez showed her trademark grit. She broke back late in the second and took control in both remaining tiebreaks with fearless returning and steady nerves.

Anticipated Final Set for Sunday (July 27)

Anna Kalinskaya now turns her attention to Fernandez, acknowledging the Canadian’s fighting spirit. “She never gives up. It’s going to be another tough one,” she said. Both players will be seeking their first WTA 500 title in what promises to be a high-energy showdown.

