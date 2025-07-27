Home > Sports > New York Yankees Double Down on Infield Depth, Land Amed Rosario from Nationals

New York Yankees Double Down on Infield Depth, Land Amed Rosario from Nationals

The New York Yankees acquired versatile infielder Amed Rosario from the Nationals in exchange for RHP Clayton Beeter and OF Browm Martinez. Rosario, strong against lefties, adds depth alongside recent addition Ryan McMahon as New York bolsters its infield ahead of the July 31 Trade Deadline.

Amed Rosario (Image Credit - X)
Amed Rosario (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: July 27, 2025 19:03:06 IST

For the second day in a row, the New York Yankees have added a proven veteran to their infield. On Saturday (July 26), they struck a deal with the Washington Nationals to acquire Amed Rosario, a versatile defender with strong numbers against left-handed pitching. In return, Washington receives right-hander Clayton Beeter (New York’s No. 20 prospect per MLB Pipeline) and 18-year-old outfielder Browm Martinez from the Dominican Summer League.

Versatile Veteran Adds Flexibility to Bronx Bombers

Rosario, 29, has slashed .270/.310/.426 with five homers in 158 plate appearances this season. While he’s primarily played second and third base, he’s also seen time at shortstop and in the outfield, giving the Yankees a valuable utility option. The right-handed hitter could form a platoon at third base with newly acquired Ryan McMahon, who has struggled against left-handed pitchers. Rosario’s .299/.333/.483 line against southpaws offers a compelling contrast to McMahon’s .207/.289/.310.

“I’m excited,” Rosario said of the move. “When you go to a team in playoff contention, it shows they believe in you. That gives me confidence.”

Yanks Send Beeter, Martinez to D.C.

Clayton Beeter, 26, was originally drafted by the Dodgers in 2020 and came to New York in the Joey Gallo trade. He’s pitched briefly in the majors this season and posted a 3.10 ERA over 20 1/3 innings at Triple-A. Outfielder Browm Martinez, signed out of the Dominican Republic in 2024, has shown promising development. This season in the DSL, he’s hitting .404 with a 1.139 OPS in 18 games.

Bronx Bats Ready for Postseason Push

This move follows the Yankees’ Friday trade for McMahon, signaling a clear push to strengthen the infield ahead of the July 31 Trade Deadline. With Rosario now in pinstripes, the Yankees are stacking up options for a deep postseason run.

Also Read: Claressa Shields Cruises to Victory, Retains Heavyweight Crown in Detroit

Tags: Amed RosarioNew York Yankees

RELATED News

Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya Leads ‘Sundays on Cycle’ Honouring Kargil Heroes; CAPF Takes the Lead Across India
Anna Kalinskaya Ends Emma Raducanu’s Run to Set Up Final Clash with Leylah Fernandez
Claressa Shields Cruises to Victory, Retains Heavyweight Crown in Detroit
Roony Bardghji, Dro Fernández Shine Bright as Barcelona Begin Preseason with 3-1 Win Over Vissel Kobe
Changing of the Guard? Joan Garcia Set to Inherit Ter Stegen’s No. 1 Shirt at Barcelona

LATEST NEWS

Aditya Infotech IPO: Can This Tech-Driven Giant Be The Dark Horse Of This Quarter Listings?
Madhampatty Rangaraj And Joy Crizildaa Celebrate Wedding Bliss With Surprise Baby Announcement Just Hours After Tying The Knot!
Laxmi India Finance IPO: Can This NBFC Be Your Next Smart Investment Move?
School Assembly News Headlines Today (July 28): Top International, National, Business And Sports Updates
BJD Suspends Bhubaneswar Corporator Arrested In Rape Case; Naveen Patnaik Expresses Concerns
M&B Engineering IPO News: Is This Mid-Cap Engineering Firm The Sleeper Hit Of 2025?
M&B Engineering IPO News: Is This Mid-Cap Engineering Firm The Sleeper Hit Of 2025?
BTS Jungkook’s Surprise Seoul Visit To Cha Eun-Woo, Reunion Before Enlistment
Raveena Tandon Confirms Aranyak Season 2 Cancelled: Sironah’s Mystery Ends Abruptly, Fans Heartbroken Over Show’s Sudden Goodbye
Is Donald Trump’s Brokered Ceasefire Falling Apart? Cambodia, Thailand Trade Fresh Blows
New York Yankees Double Down on Infield Depth, Land Amed Rosario from Nationals

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

New York Yankees Double Down on Infield Depth, Land Amed Rosario from Nationals

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

New York Yankees Double Down on Infield Depth, Land Amed Rosario from Nationals
New York Yankees Double Down on Infield Depth, Land Amed Rosario from Nationals
New York Yankees Double Down on Infield Depth, Land Amed Rosario from Nationals
New York Yankees Double Down on Infield Depth, Land Amed Rosario from Nationals

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?