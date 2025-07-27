New York Yankees Double Down on Infield Depth, Land Amed Rosario from Nationals

For the second day in a row, the New York Yankees have added a proven veteran to their infield. On Saturday (July 26), they struck a deal with the Washington Nationals to acquire Amed Rosario, a versatile defender with strong numbers against left-handed pitching. In return, Washington receives right-hander Clayton Beeter (New York’s No. 20 prospect per MLB Pipeline) and 18-year-old outfielder Browm Martinez from the Dominican Summer League.

Versatile Veteran Adds Flexibility to Bronx Bombers

Rosario, 29, has slashed .270/.310/.426 with five homers in 158 plate appearances this season. While he’s primarily played second and third base, he’s also seen time at shortstop and in the outfield, giving the Yankees a valuable utility option. The right-handed hitter could form a platoon at third base with newly acquired Ryan McMahon, who has struggled against left-handed pitchers. Rosario’s .299/.333/.483 line against southpaws offers a compelling contrast to McMahon’s .207/.289/.310.

“I’m excited,” Rosario said of the move. “When you go to a team in playoff contention, it shows they believe in you. That gives me confidence.”

Yanks Send Beeter, Martinez to D.C.

Clayton Beeter, 26, was originally drafted by the Dodgers in 2020 and came to New York in the Joey Gallo trade. He’s pitched briefly in the majors this season and posted a 3.10 ERA over 20 1/3 innings at Triple-A. Outfielder Browm Martinez, signed out of the Dominican Republic in 2024, has shown promising development. This season in the DSL, he’s hitting .404 with a 1.139 OPS in 18 games.

Bronx Bats Ready for Postseason Push

This move follows the Yankees’ Friday trade for McMahon, signaling a clear push to strengthen the infield ahead of the July 31 Trade Deadline. With Rosario now in pinstripes, the Yankees are stacking up options for a deep postseason run.

