Claressa Shields Cruises to Victory, Retains Heavyweight Crown in Detroit

Claressa Shields remained undefeated and undisputed with a unanimous decision win over Lani Daniels in Detroit. The two-time Olympic gold medalist improved to 17-0, defending her heavyweight titles before over 15,000 fans at Little Caesars Arena, solidifying her status as a boxing icon.

Claressa Shields remained undefeated (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: July 27, 2025 18:37:02 IST

Claressa Shields remained undefeated and undisputed Saturday night (July 26), scoring a unanimous decision victory over New Zealand’s Lani Daniels to retain her heavyweight boxing titles. The 30-year-old, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, improved to 17-0 in front of 15,366 fans at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena. Daniels, the IBF light heavyweight champion, fell to 11-3-2, ending her seven-fight win streak in her first bout outside of New Zealand.

Shields Extends Unbeaten Streak in Front of Hometown Crowd

Lani Daniels used evasive footwork in the early rounds, staying on the ropes to avoid Shields’ power. But once she engaged more in the middle rounds, Shields capitalized with punishing combinations to the head and body. The American’s superior timing and pressure were too much for Daniels, who was never able to gain momentum. Despite the loss, Daniels showed heart in facing one of the sport’s greatest in front of a partisan crowd.

Lani Daniels Dances, Shields Delivers

Claressa Shields’ presence has reignited boxing in Detroit, a city once home to legends like Joe Louis and Thomas Hearns. Her latest bout marked her third appearance at Little Caesars Arena, where she previously defeated Maricela Cornejo and knocked out Vanessa Lepage-Joanisse. The venue hadn’t hosted professional boxing until Shields headlined in 2023. Her return this summer drew the arena’s biggest fight crowd yet.

Detroit’s own Tony Harrison also fought on the undercard, earning a unanimous decision over Edward Diaz despite a ninth-round knockdown. Harrison, now 30-4-1, returned to the ring after a long layoff.

Detroit’s Boxing Revival Continues

Claressa Shields continues to add to her legacy, having already won world titles in five divisions, ranging from 154 to 200 pounds. Her Olympic golds in 2012 and 2016 made her the first American boxer to win back-to-back Olympic titles.

