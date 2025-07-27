Home > Sports > Roony Bardghji, Dro Fernández Shine Bright as Barcelona Begin Preseason with 3-1 Win Over Vissel Kobe

Barcelona began their 2025-26 preseason with a 3-1 win over Vissel Kobe in Japan. Under new coach Hansi Flick, the team rotated heavily, featuring new signings and youth talents. Goals from Eric García, Roony Bardghji, and Dro Fernández highlighted a strong start to their Asian tour.

Barcelona vs Vissel Kobe (Image Credit - X)
Barcelona vs Vissel Kobe (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: July 27, 2025 18:03:07 IST

Barcelona kicked off their 2025-26 preseason with a promising 3-1 win over Vissel Kobe on Sunday (July 27) night in Japan. Under new head coach Hansi Flick, Barcelona rotated their entire lineup across both halves, offering meaningful minutes to fresh signings and promising La Masia prospects. Goals from Eric García, Roony Bardghji, and Dro Fernández capped off a lively and encouraging start to their preseason tour.

Garcia Stands Tall, Eric Opens the Scoring

Flick’s first XI featured many regulars from last season, including youngsters like Lamine Yamal and Fermín López. While Barça’s passing was rusty early on, the standout performer was new goalkeeper Joan Garcia, who looked calm in possession and made key saves throughout. Eric García scored the opener in the 33rd minute after a scramble from a corner, but a lapse in concentration allowed Taisei Miyashiro to equalize for Kobe just before halftime. Garcia, however, made several crucial stops that kept the match level heading into the break.

New Faces Energize Second Half

The second half saw a brand-new lineup, including high-profile debutants Marcus Rashford and Roony Bardghji. Rashford immediately injected pace and intent, frequently running at the Kobe defense and combining well with teammates. He was denied a clear penalty early on, but his impact was evident. Bardghji, playing wide on the right, picked his moment brilliantly in the 77th minute, curling a precise shot into the bottom corner off a Robert Lewandowski assist to make it 2-1.

Dro Seals It in Style

Just ten minutes later, 17-year-old Dro Fernández announced himself with a sensational volley from the edge of the box to seal the match at 3-1. His confidence and technique added another highlight to a night full of positives. With 24 players used, Flick made the most of the squad’s depth, and Barcelona now head to South Korea with momentum and excitement building for the new season.

Also Read: Changing of the Guard? Joan Garcia Set to Inherit Ter Stegen’s No. 1 Shirt at Barcelona

