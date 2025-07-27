Changing of the Guard? Joan Garcia Set to Inherit Ter Stegen’s No. 1 Shirt at Barcelona

Barcelona’s goalkeeper hierarchy is shifting, and it could be reflected not just on the pitch — but on the shirt, too. New signing Joan Garcia is being positioned as the club’s first-choice keeper under Hansi Flick, potentially replacing veteran Marc-André ter Stegen both in role and in number.

Garcia Eyeing the No. 1 Spot

Garcia, signed this summer, has been training with the team in Japan and is expected to debut in the upcoming pre-season friendly against Vissel Kobe. Despite only a month under Flick’s guidance, he has quickly emerged as a strong candidate for the starting position. Notably, Garcia has been spotted training with gloves marked “No. 1,” hinting that he could take over Ter Stegen’s iconic shirt number, a number he also wore at Espanyol.

Ter Stegen’s Absence Fuels Speculation

Currently sidelined with injury, Ter Stegen’s absence has created a vacuum Garcia appears ready to fill. During Garcia’s official unveiling, no squad number was announced, further fueling speculation. Reports also suggest Barcelona may even consider stripping Ter Stegen of the captaincy, which he has held since Lionel Messi’s departure, signaling a broader transition.

Tensions Behind the Scenes

While Garcia is seen as the club’s long-term solution in goal, Ter Stegen reportedly has no plans to leave, setting up a potentially uncomfortable standoff. With the German expected out for several months, Garcia has a clear window to prove himself — and possibly cement his status as the new No. 1. The squad number decision could be the first public signal of where the club’s future is headed between the posts.

