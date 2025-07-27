Shubman Gill Rewrites History Books With Epic Feat in India-England Test Series

India’s Punjab-born young Test captain, Shubman Gill, has etched his name into cricketing history, becoming the first Asian cricketer to score 700 runs in a single Test series in England. With this incredible milestone, Gill not only broke long-standing records but also marked a new era in Test cricket, joining the ranks of legends like Sunil Gavaskar and Virat Kohli.

Record-Breaker in England

On Day 5 of the fourth Test at Old Trafford, Shubman Gill crossed the 700-run mark in style. His unbeaten tally of 700* in just four Tests smashed the previous record held by Pakistan’s Mohammad Yousuf, who scored 631 runs during the 2006 tour of England. Gill’s highest score in the series was a commanding 269, setting a new benchmark for Asian batters on English soil.

First Asian to Dominate in SENA

This historic series also made Shubman Gill the first-ever Asian batter to reach 700 runs in a Test series played in SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia). He overtook Virat Kohli’s 692-run feat in Australia (2014–15), cementing his dominance across challenging overseas conditions.

Third Indian to Cross 700 runs in a Series

Gill now joins the prestigious ranks of Sunil Gavaskar and Yashasvi Jaiswal as only the third Indian to score over 700 runs in a Test series. With 700* runs from just four matches, he’s just 13 runs shy of surpassing Jaiswal’s record of 712 runs in a single series against England.

Joins Elite League of Test Captains

At just 25, Gill has not only made his mark as a top-order batter but also as a leader. He becomes one of the few Test captains ever, alongside Don Bradman, Sir Garfield Sobers, Greg Chappell, and Suni Gavaskar to score 700+ runs in a series. The future of Indian cricket has truly arrived.

